LAKE PLACID — Theodosia M. Zelinsky (“Tof”), 98, of Witherbee, passed away on Feb. 18, 2017 at Elderwood of Uihlein Care Facility in Lake Placid.

She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Johanna Blahut, her husband, Adam; her brothers, Frank, Ignatius, Henry; a sister, Lucille (“Mary”) Konopka.

She is survived by a son, William and his wife, Sheila; daughter, Carolyn Berg and her husband, Kenneth; grandchildren Paul, Scott, and Joel Zelinsky; Erik Berg, Kristin Berg Hedrick; and six great grandchildren.

Theodosia worked for many years at the bank in Port Henry, first as a bookkeeper and then as a teller and subsequently the head teller.

Before her illness she enjoyed needlework, especially crocheting, and was an avid reader. As a widow, she worked hard to maintain her home, and she cared for a huge lawn which was a source of pride for her. She was a loving, kind, and generous woman and will live in our hearts forever.

A burial service will be held at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in the spring with a luncheon to follow.