Thomas DePaolis

MORIAH | Thomas J. DePaolis, 87, of Moriah passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the Elizabethtown Community Hospital in Elizabethtown surrounded by his family.

Born April 5, 1930 in Port Henry to the late Nazzareno (Nanny) and Margaret (Maggie) DePaolis, he lived most of his life in and around Essex County. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles DePaoli and daughter-in-law, Holly DePaolis.

Thomas left home after high school to join the Marine Corps. He married Helen Boucher Dec. 12, 1953. Later he became a butcher “by trade” and worked for the Grand Union Company before joining his wife Helen at International Paper Company where he worked until his retirement in 1990.

He enjoyed fishing, reading — mostly James Patterson novels and westerns — playing cards and slot machines at any casino he came across, and watching classic western TV programs, all with his devoted wife and constant companion.

Thomas is survived by his broken-hearted wife and best friend of 63 years, Helen (Boucher); his three daughters, Tina DePaolis, of Boynton Beach, Florida, Marie Bryant and her husband Charles Jr. of Port Henry, Darlene Slattery and her husband Jim and son Joseph of Moriah; his companion Gail Babcock of Ottisville; his grandchildren Adam and Erica Slattery, Thomas and Taylor Slattery, Charles Bryant III; and two great-granddaughters, Harper, Emersyn with another great-granddaughter due in October.

He is also survived by his sister, Virginia (Ginny) Ahern of Levittown, sister-in-law Carmen DePaoli of Port Henry, and brother and sister-in-law William and Ann Boucher of Port Henry.

Funeral services were held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Port Henry on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Thomas will be laid to rest at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Moriah at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to: Town of Moriah Ambulance Squad, P.O. Box 72, Moriah Center, NY 12961 and/or South Florida Dachshund Rescue at info@dachshundrescuesouthflorida.com/DRSF or P.O. Box 267386, Weston, Florida 33326.