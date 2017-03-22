POWNAL, Vt. — Thomas John Snow, 52, of Pownal, Vt. died on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 in New Jersey as a result of a motor vehicle accident. He was born in Ticonderoga on Oct. 30, 1964 a son to Barbara (Jordon) Snow and the late Tink Snow. He attended schools in Hague.

Mr. Snow was the owner and operator of Snow Services, Inc. for many years. He was a member of the North Adams Elks Lodge as well as the Lodge of Masons in North Adams. He loved to ride motorcycles. Mr. Snow will mostly be remembered as a loving father and grandfather and friend. His family was his top priority.

Survivors include his mother, Barbara and his wife, Michelle (McClendon) Snow whom he married Aug. 17, 2002. Seven loving children; William and Madison Snow of Pownal, Katelyn Snow of North Adams, Jamie Snow of Adams, Jessie Snow of Rhode Island, Jacob Snow of North Adams and Mellissa Dunklee of Glens Falls.

He also leaves seven grandchildren and four brothers; Paul, Clyde and Lee Snow all of North Adams and David Snow of Hague and a sister, Janet Waters of North Adams as well as several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.