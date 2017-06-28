× Expand Photo provided Thomas Johnson McGibbons

CROWN POINT — Thomas Johnson McGibbons, 75, joined our Heavenly Father on June 21, 2017.

Tom was born June 17, 1942 in Plattsburgh, son of Leon and Sarah McGibbon. He grew up in Crown Point and attended Crown Point High School where he was their star basketball player. He attended Baptist Bible Seminary for two years before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force.

Tom retired from the U.S. Air Force with 20 years of service and continued his aviation career with Eastern Airlines in Miami, FL and Dee Howard in San Antonio, TX. His final retirement was from the San Antonio Independent School District, where he drove a school bus for several years. He then moved to Port Saint Lucie, FL to be near his son and family. He spent most of his retirement doing what he loved most, spending time with his family and putting around in his yard.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandra; daughter Kelly VanDzura and her husband Joe; son Tommy McGibbons and his wife Elizabeth; nine grandchildren, Samantha McGibbons, Kayla Trevino and her husband Eric Trevino, Marisa McGibbons, Miranda McGibbons, Joey VanDzura, Jonathan VanDzura, Jenna VanDzura, Hannah VanDzura, Ethan McGibbons; and three great-grandchildren, Olivia Trevino, Logan Trevino and Landon McGibbons-Anzaldua.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his son, Shawn McGibbons.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, June 27 from 6-8 p.m. at Harland Funeral Home, 4279 Main Street, Port Henry. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 28 at 11 a.m. at Harland Funeral Home. Interment will be at Ironville Cemetery.