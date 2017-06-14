Thomas McClellan

KEENE VALLEY — Thomas (Sam) McClellan, 97, passed away June 6, 2017 at the Keene Valley Neighborhood House, where he was a resident for the past three years.

He was born April 25, 1920 to Robert and Lucille (Patnode) McClellan.

He graduated from Mineville High School and was a retired U.S. Army veteran. 

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed farming, gardening, hunting and horses. He also attended many Moriah Central School sports activities over the years.

Sam is survived by two nieces and several cousins.

There will be a private graveside service at a later date.

