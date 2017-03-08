Tiffany A. Gumlaw

PORT HENRY — Tiffany A. “Mimi” (Dougal) Gumlaw, 28, died Friday, March 3, 2017 in Mineville.

She was born July 6, 1988 in Ticonderoga. She was the daughter of Debbie (Boisseau) Welch and Michael (Mick) Dougal.

Tiffany worked as a home daycare provider. Tiffany loved her four cats and three dogs.

She is survived by her husband Christopher R. Gumlaw; step sons Christopher L. Gumlaw of Grover Hills and Ryan M. Gumlaw of Port Henry; step daughter Jennifer L. Gumlaw of Witherbee; grandson Ethan R. Phinney of Witherbee; her mother Debbie (Boisseau) Welch and step father Michael Welch of Elizabethtown; two brothers Christopher M. Dougal and companion Misty Decker of Willsboro and Xavier R. Dougal of Elizabethtown; step brothers James Welch of Willsboro, Matthew Welch of Plattsburgh, Jesse Welch of Lewis; stepsister Betsy Welch and companion Jason Heists of Lewis; her grandparents Lee and Mary Rumney of Lewis; two sisters in law, Kim Clark of Plattsburgh and Bonnie and her husband Armand Nicoles of Plattsburgh; two nephews, Landon C. Dougal of Willsboro and Logan Nicoles of Plattsburgh; two nieces, Madison Nicoles of Plattsburgh and Elizabeth Heist of Lewis; and several aunts and uncles.

She is predeceased by her father, Michael R. Dougal and her father in law and mother in law.

Tiffany loved spending time with her family and her world revolved around her grandson Ethan. She loved her nephew Landon to pieces.

There will be no calling hours, but there will be a gathering at a later date.