SCHROON LAKE — Tina Lynell Belgard of Schroon Lake died Feb. 27, 2017 after an acute illness at the age of 55.

She was born August 5, 1961 in Chambersburg, PA.

She enjoyed reading, drawing, art, nature and spending time with family.

She is survived by her parents, Nancy and Larry Myers of North Hudson; one son, Randy Belgard and his wife Angela of Malone; four siblings, Mark Myers and his wife Theresa of Newburg, PA, Dan Myers and Van Myers of Fort Littleton, PA, Ben Myers and his wife Bobbie of Star Lake, Summr Howe and her husband Chris of Schroon Lake; and one grandson, Jasper.

A memorial service will be held on May 13, 2017 at 2 p.m. at her parent’s home in North Hudson.