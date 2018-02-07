× Expand Photo provided Tony DiFebbo

TICONDEROGA | Tony DiFebbo, 91, died Jan. 22, 2018 at Albany Medical Center following a brief illness.

A lifelong resident of Ticonderoga, he was born March 8, 1926 to Giovanni and Maria DiFebbo.

He married Jean White of Westport in 1948. They were married 60 years until her death on 2008. He was also predeceased by a brother, Louis, in 2008.

A World War II veteran, Tony joined the army after graduation from Ticonderoga High School in 1943. He served with the 99th Infantry Division, nicknamed the “Battle Babies” because of their youth and inexperience. He fought at the Battle of the Bulge, the single largest and bloodiest battle for American forces in World War II. More than 19,000 Americans died in the battle. His unit also captured the famed Ludendorff Bridge at Remagen, which allowed allied troops to advance into Germany. Achieving the rank of sergeant, Tony was proud of his service and remained friends with many of his fellow soldiers through the years. He made an Honor Flight in 2015 with other veterans to visit the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Following the war he returned to Ticonderoga and worked in the lab at International Paper for a year before taking a job with the Ticonderoga Power Co., which was later purchased by Niagara Mohawk. He worked 38 years for Niagara Mohawk, retiring in 1986 as a district manager.

Tony was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Ticonderoga. He was member of the Ticonderoga Knights of Columbus, the Ticonderoga Veterans of Foreign Wars and Ticonderoga Kiwanis.

Tony was a kind, generous and thoughtful man, known for his gardening and meticulous lawn care. In the 1970s he and Jean were recognized by the Ticonderoga Chamber of Commerce for their beautification efforts.

He is survived by a nephew, Tom DiFebbo of Knoxville, Tennessee; two nieces, Mary Ann Vager of Largo, Florida, and Linda Kineer of Knoxville, Tennessee; his sister-in-law, Jeanne DiFebbo of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; and many friends.

There will be a memorial and graveside service scheduled in the spring.

Donations in Tony’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 12 Father Joques Place, Ticonderoga 12883.