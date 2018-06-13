CROWN POINT, NY - Vane Ashley Beeman, 63 of Crown Point NY, passed away on Friday June 8th, 2018. He was born in Ticonderoga New York, the son of the late Jim and Cora (Woods) Beeman. He was predeceased by his loving grandparents David and Pauline Bevins.Vane retired from the U.S. Army and served in the 82nd Airborne Division. After he left active duty he joined the Army National Guard. While in the Guards he also worked for the town of Crown Point Highway Department.He was a gentle soul who enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and spending time with family and friends. When the rest of the family went hunting he chose to walk through the woods only carrying his golf club. Vane was a true gentleman, he had a way of making people close to him feel special without saying a word.Vane is survived by his brothers David Beeman, wife Della of Hinsdale NY, who never left his side when he needed them most; brother Joe Beeman; brother William (Bj) Beeman of Elizabethtown NY; brother Jimmy Beeman ; sister Bonnie LongStay and wife Grace of Willsboro NY. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews along with great nieces and nephews that meant the world to him and gave him great joy.To honor his wishes a service will not be held. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in his memory to High Peak Hospice Association or the American Cancer Society.To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.