Velma Ella Johnson Rhodenizer

SCHENECTADY | Velma Ella Johnson Rhodenizer, 77, went to be with her lord and savior on March 9, 2018.

Velma was born Oct. 9, 1940 in Ticonderoga, in the house that her great-grandfather bought in the winter of 1888.

She was the only child of Wallace Porter Johnson and Hazel Albertha Forward of Ontario, Canada.

She went to grammar school next door to her home, and spent the warm summers in Canada visiting her maternal grandparents and aunts, uncles and cousins.

As a young girl, she had the opportunity to meet Queen Elizabeth on the St. Lawrence Seaway.

Velma played the clarinet in high school, and graduated from Ticonderoga High School. She continued her education at SUNY Cobleskill and became a dietitian.

She found employment in Schenectady at Ellis Hospital and began her career as a dietitian.

Not long after she moved into a boarding house, she met a handsome young man, Richard Laurin Rhodenizer, who soon became her husband in 1961.

After they purchased a home in Scotia, she decided to become a homemaker and helpmate to her devoted husband. Both Rick and Velma lived in their home until their deaths.

Everyone that knew Velma loved her. She was fun and always up for an adventure, whether it be going to downtown Albany, New York City, Syracuse or Cooperstown. She had a caring heart, and visited the elderly and sick. She was the type of person that when you talked with her, you felt that you were instantly her best and only friend.

She always took in various young nieces and nephews for weekends while their parents had a “get away” time.

Both Velma and Rick were delighted with their last charge, when their grand-niece, Heather, decided to attend the College of St. Rose — four years of having a niece nearby!

Velma lovingly cared for both her father and mother until their deaths, making sure they had everything they needed no matter what the cost.

Velma was a devoted member of the Home Bureau and delighted in making crafts and socializing with the members. She enjoyed needlework, ceramics, sewing, knitting, and quilting. She loved flowers, just like her father, and was an avid gardener.