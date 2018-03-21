Photo provided
Velma Ella Johnson Rhodenizer
SCHENECTADY | Velma Ella Johnson Rhodenizer, 77, went to be with her lord and savior on March 9, 2018.
Velma was born Oct. 9, 1940 in Ticonderoga, in the house that her great-grandfather bought in the winter of 1888.
She was the only child of Wallace Porter Johnson and Hazel Albertha Forward of Ontario, Canada.
She went to grammar school next door to her home, and spent the warm summers in Canada visiting her maternal grandparents and aunts, uncles and cousins.
As a young girl, she had the opportunity to meet Queen Elizabeth on the St. Lawrence Seaway.
Velma played the clarinet in high school, and graduated from Ticonderoga High School. She continued her education at SUNY Cobleskill and became a dietitian.
She found employment in Schenectady at Ellis Hospital and began her career as a dietitian.
Not long after she moved into a boarding house, she met a handsome young man, Richard Laurin Rhodenizer, who soon became her husband in 1961.
After they purchased a home in Scotia, she decided to become a homemaker and helpmate to her devoted husband. Both Rick and Velma lived in their home until their deaths.
Everyone that knew Velma loved her. She was fun and always up for an adventure, whether it be going to downtown Albany, New York City, Syracuse or Cooperstown. She had a caring heart, and visited the elderly and sick. She was the type of person that when you talked with her, you felt that you were instantly her best and only friend.
She always took in various young nieces and nephews for weekends while their parents had a “get away” time.
Both Velma and Rick were delighted with their last charge, when their grand-niece, Heather, decided to attend the College of St. Rose — four years of having a niece nearby!
Velma lovingly cared for both her father and mother until their deaths, making sure they had everything they needed no matter what the cost.
Velma was a devoted member of the Home Bureau and delighted in making crafts and socializing with the members. She enjoyed needlework, ceramics, sewing, knitting, and quilting. She loved flowers, just like her father, and was an avid gardener.
Velma was a member of the East Glenville Community Church and served on the diaconate board for many years. Organizing social events, especially for those over 50, was her passion. She also was in charge of many other events and activities in the service of the church. She loved attending the Conservative Congregational Christian Conferences with her husband and other close friends, Ken and Gail, and Tom and Carol.
Velma was a strong woman, as she discovered when she went through the process of having breast cancer.
She joined “Bravehearts” and added a new circle of sisters. She attended meetings and the annual camp, which usually was on the weekend of her birthday.
She encouraged so many who struggled with cancer and the effects of their treatments, always staying positive and genuinely concerned for each person. She would come at a moment’s notice to help a friend in need.
Velma had four fur babies, a beagle named Penny, and four Shih-Tzu pups; Tanya, Scotch, Bo and Yogi — they were her pride and joy. She had a tender heart towards all animals and always welcomed any into her home. Velma was a lover of nature.
She enjoyed being with family members for holidays and vacations. But the last 10 years, their vacations in Cape Elizabeth, Maine were her favorite. Velma and Rick would spend all of June and part of September taking in the sea air, taking walks in the beautiful parks, eating fresh lobster off the boats, and visiting cousins and siblings nearby.
Velma was a lover of music, theater, hockey, light houses and the color blue and pink. She collected beautiful china tea cups. But most of all she loved spending time with those that she loved. Once you were a friend of Velma’s, you were her friend for life. She showed Christ in her daily living by giving unconditional love.
Velma is survived by her half sister, Betty Johnson Hummel (Frank) of Moneta, Virginia; nieces and nephews John Hummel (Audrey) of Ithaca, Cathy Hummel of Moneta, Virginia, Paul Hummel (Kimberly) of Atlanta, Georgia, Tom Hummel (Lisa) of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Heather Hamilton, Jeremy Hummel, Priscilla Hummel, Stephen Hummel, Matthew Hummel, James Hummel, Bethany Lockerbie, Darren Hummel, and Timothy Hummel. Also many other nieces and nephews from Rick’s side of the family, the Knight and Rhodenizer families. Calling hours were at the Glenville Funeral Home on March 19. Interment followed at St. Anthony’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the SPCA or your favorite charity.