Violet Mae Lewis

MIDDLEBURY | Years ago a doctor told Violet she was good for 100 and as things turned out, she was.

Born April 2, 1918, in a New York City walk-up. Raised in coal-mining towns in West Virginia. She started working when 15 in a shirt factory. Sewing seemed a God-given talent. Worked in high fashion dress alterations but could make drapes, alter coats, tailor men’s apparel, too. She left behind a few beautiful doilies she crocheted some 80 years ago and a sewing medal she won in elementary school.

Violet also had a green thumb. She sent cut flowers to friends. Plants from her gardens grow in their gardens today. She was president of an organization in Washington, D.C. that raised money for a cancer research hospital in Denver, Colorado. Delivering the substantial checks in person was a great honor for her.

Violet married out of her religion, somewhat daring in those days. Her husband, Raymond, predeceased her by 43 years but they rest side-by-side again now.

She leaves behind a son, Donald Lewis and his wife, Ann, two grandsons, Josh and his wife, Stephanie and John all residing in Colorado Springs. She also leaves behind many great-grandchildren.

Violet was open to life. She made friends everywhere. She gave a helping-hand often and was generous to an array of people and organizations. A second mother to many, she never spent a holiday alone and leaves behind many children of all ages and ethnicities that will miss her so. Fluent in Russian and Polish. Spoke a little Yiddish. Drove for 75 years without getting a ticket. Played bridge. Traveled to many parts of the country and world. Polkaed. Jitterbugged. Tangoed. Whatever the music. During the 1930s and 40s, she frequented Harlem. Saw the greats.

She also leaves behind a daughter and son-in-law, Flanzy and Dick Chodkowski of Middlebury, Vermont, with whom she’d been living her last years. She wrote cards to friends and played Skip-Bo until nearly the end. A fall and broken hip precipitated her decline. On June 5, 2018, she died as she wanted: at home with Patsy Cline singing in the background or maybe it was Ella or Frank or Helen? Violet was proud of the life she lived, of how she faced hardships and of her many accomplishments. She wanted to be the best and in trying to be the best, she did her best.