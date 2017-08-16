× Expand Photo provided Vivian H. Cossey

TICONDEROGA | Vivian H. Cossey, 89, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, after a long battle with dementia.

Vivian was born in Ticonderoga on June 13, 1928, to Harold and Kate (Harrington) Hozley of North Hudson, but was raised by her aunt and uncle, Lewis and Myrtle Wathsock.

Vivian graduated from Ticonderoga High School in 1946, and then went to work for the New York Telephone Company, and retired after 35 years of service.

She married Robert Cossey in October of 1947. They would have been married 70 years in October.

Vivian was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga, and was a former Sunday School Teacher, and also delivered Meals on Wheels.

She was pre-deceased by her parents and her brother, LeRoy Hozley.

Survivors include her husband Robert Cossey; her three sons, Ronald Cossey and his wife, Nancy of Putnam Station, Doug Cossey and his wife, Barbara of Ticonderoga, and Robert Cossey and his wife, Susan of Clifton Park; her daughter, Beth Ross and her husband, Doug of Ticonderoga; eight grandchildren, Danny Cossey, Matt Cossey, Sara Dorsett, Courtney Cossey, Nate Yaw, Adam Yaw, Samantha Cossey and Eva Cossey; and six great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Elmore of Hudson Falls, and several nieces and nephews.

Vivian was loved by all who knew her. She never spoke an unkind word. She was known for generosity and her great sense of humor.

A memorial service took place on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Scott Tyler, Pastor, officiated.

Interment will take place at a later date at the family plot of the Mt. Hope Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Donations in Vivian’s memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 1045 Wicker Street, Ticonderoga, New York 12883.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.