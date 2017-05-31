TICONDEROGA — Vivian L. Pacca, 94, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Heritage Commons Residential Health Care of Ticonderoga.

Born in Englewood, New Jersey, July 3, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Virginia (Barry) Heil.

Mrs. Pacca has been a resident of Ticonderoga since 1965. She worked for the Snack Bar of Newberry’s of Ticonderoga for many years.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Lester M. Pacca on July 27, 2001. She was also pre-deceased by one step-son, Lester T. Pacca.

Survivors include one step-son, Robert Pacca of Wayne, New Jersey; five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A graveside service took place on Wednesday, May 31 at 11 a.m. at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Kevin D. McEwan, pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga, officiated.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.