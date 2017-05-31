Vivian L. Pacca

TICONDEROGA — Vivian L. Pacca, 94, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Heritage Commons Residential Health Care of Ticonderoga.

Born in Englewood, New Jersey, July 3, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Virginia (Barry) Heil.

Mrs. Pacca has been a resident of Ticonderoga since 1965. She worked for the Snack Bar of Newberry’s of Ticonderoga for many years.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Lester M. Pacca on July 27, 2001. She was also pre-deceased by one step-son, Lester T. Pacca.

Survivors include one step-son, Robert Pacca of Wayne, New Jersey; five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A graveside service took place on Wednesday, May 31 at 11 a.m. at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.  The Rev. Kevin D. McEwan, pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga, officiated.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.  To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office ( June 1 )

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines