Burial Service's for Walter H. Gibbs and Sherry A. Gibbs will be held June 9th 11:30 am. at Evergreen Cemetery Rt. 74 Cornwall. A "gathering" will be Held after the Burial at the American legion Post #224 Montcalm St. Ticonderoga NY.
Burial Service's for Walter H. Gibbs and Sherry A. Gibbs will be held June 9th 11:30 am. at Evergreen Cemetery Rt. 74 Cornwall. A "gathering" will be Held after the Burial at the American legion Post #224 Montcalm St. Ticonderoga NY.
©2018 Sun Community News & Printing, Published by Denton Publications Inc. All rights reserved.