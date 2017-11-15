× Expand Photo provided Walter Henry Gibbs Jr.

HAGUE | Walter Henry Gibbs Jr., 83, of Hague, and formerly of Cornwall, Vermont, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Rutland, Vermont on April 15, 1934, he was the son of the late Walter and Iona (Lamberton) Gibbs, Sr.

Walter was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War.

He lived in Middlebury, Vermont and Cornwall, Vermont for most of his life, before moving to Hague 10 years ago.

Walter was employed as an engineer for J.P. Carrara & Sons of Middlebury, Vermont and Carroll Whipple Construction Co. for many years and was a member of the Local Carptenter’s Union.

He was a member of the Hague Fish & Game Club and ran the Lucky G. Charters on Lake Ontario for many years.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Sherry A. (Bowen) Gibbs; one daughter, Vicki Iona Frasier of Hague; one son, Troy Gibbs of Rutland, Vermont; two sisters, Nancy Wanke of Connecticut and Betsy Bicknell of Florida; one granddaughter, Jennifer King and her husband, Nate; and two great-grandchildren, Raegan King and Dalton King.

He was predeceased by one son, Scott Walter Gibbs, and one daughter,Terry Arlene Gibbs.

A graveside service will take place in the spring.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.