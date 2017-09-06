× Expand Photo provided Wesley E. Lanyon

(June 10, 1926 - June 7, 2017)

KEENE VALLEY | Wesley “Bud” Lanyon, 90, of 7 Snowshoe Lane, Keene Valley, died peacefully on June 10, 2017 at the Liberty Commons Nursing Facility in North Chatham, Massachusetts after a long and brave battle with cancer.

He was born in Norwalk, Connecticut on June 10, 1926, the son of Frances Merrill and William Jacob Lanyon, and grew up in Hanover, New Hampshire.

He graduated as the valedictorian of his high school class on June 16, 1944 and reported for service in the U.S. Navy just three days later.

His 18th birthday on June 10, 1944 was but four days prior to the allied invasion of Normandy.

He served two years as a radioman on the U.S.S. Satterlee and was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1946. He matriculated at Cornell University in Ithaca.

He received his A.B. degree from Cornell in 1950 and his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin in Madison in 1955.

His thesis work specialized in meadowlarks, using the then-novel technique of tape recording and playing back their calls. His thesis work later earned him the Brewster Award, the American Ornithologists’ Union’s highest honor.

In 1951, he married Vernia (“Vickie’’) Elizabeth Hall of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania in Washington, D.C. and their marriage lasted until her death in 2004.

Lanyon had a distinguished career as an educator and professional ornithologist.

He was an Assistant Professor at the University of Arizona in 1955-56 and at that time performed research at the Museum’s Southwestern Research Station.

He moved to Miami University in Ohio for a year, but in 1957 he joined the Department of Ornithology at the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) in New York City, where he remained until retirement in 1988.

Soon after joining the AMNH staff, Bud was appointed the first, and only, director of the Museum’s Kalbfleisch Field Research Station on Long Island, and he was in residence there from 1958 until 1973. In 1973, he became Chair of the Department of Ornithology at AMNH. Bud remained Chair until 1980 and continued as a Curator until his retirement.