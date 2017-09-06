Photo provided
Wesley E. Lanyon
(June 10, 1926 - June 7, 2017)
KEENE VALLEY | Wesley “Bud” Lanyon, 90, of 7 Snowshoe Lane, Keene Valley, died peacefully on June 10, 2017 at the Liberty Commons Nursing Facility in North Chatham, Massachusetts after a long and brave battle with cancer.
He was born in Norwalk, Connecticut on June 10, 1926, the son of Frances Merrill and William Jacob Lanyon, and grew up in Hanover, New Hampshire.
He graduated as the valedictorian of his high school class on June 16, 1944 and reported for service in the U.S. Navy just three days later.
His 18th birthday on June 10, 1944 was but four days prior to the allied invasion of Normandy.
He served two years as a radioman on the U.S.S. Satterlee and was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1946. He matriculated at Cornell University in Ithaca.
He received his A.B. degree from Cornell in 1950 and his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin in Madison in 1955.
His thesis work specialized in meadowlarks, using the then-novel technique of tape recording and playing back their calls. His thesis work later earned him the Brewster Award, the American Ornithologists’ Union’s highest honor.
In 1951, he married Vernia (“Vickie’’) Elizabeth Hall of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania in Washington, D.C. and their marriage lasted until her death in 2004.
Lanyon had a distinguished career as an educator and professional ornithologist.
He was an Assistant Professor at the University of Arizona in 1955-56 and at that time performed research at the Museum’s Southwestern Research Station.
He moved to Miami University in Ohio for a year, but in 1957 he joined the Department of Ornithology at the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) in New York City, where he remained until retirement in 1988.
Soon after joining the AMNH staff, Bud was appointed the first, and only, director of the Museum’s Kalbfleisch Field Research Station on Long Island, and he was in residence there from 1958 until 1973. In 1973, he became Chair of the Department of Ornithology at AMNH. Bud remained Chair until 1980 and continued as a Curator until his retirement.
Bud and Vickie resided at the AMNH Kalbfleisch Field Research Station on Long Island and during the summer months there, Bud was a mentor to many undergraduate college students conducting research sponsored by the US National Science Foundation.
His many ornithological research trips in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia and Suriname are legendary. After retirement in 1988, Bud participated in many AMNH Discovery Tours often serving as the natural history guide for the tour.
Bud and Vickie purchased property in Adrian’s Acres, Keene Valley, in 1977 and built a log home in 1980, and spent summers there after his retirement from AMNH.
Bud continued to carry on an active bird banding program at the cabin, and with Vickie enjoyed hiking, canoeing, and camping in the Adirondack Park. Winters were spent traveling and enjoying birding, and visiting friends and family from Massachusetts to Arizona.
His wife, Vickie, predeceased him in August 2004. He is survived by his two children, Cynthia L. Chandler, on the staff of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Woods Hole, Massachusetts; and Scott M. Lanyon, vice-provost and dean of graduate education at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
He was known affectionately as “Da” by his four grandchildren, Ashley and Cassie Lanyon of Lino Lakes, Minnesota and Jeff and Jonathan Chandler of Falmouth, Massachusetts. He also leaves a sister, Joyce L. Horne of Alton Bay, New Hampshire.
A gathering of friends and family to celebrate his life will be held at the Nature Conservancy in Keene Valley from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Friends from the Keene Valley area are encouraged to join family and other friends to share memories.
In lieu of flowers the family recommends donations in his memory be made to the Adirondack Nature Conservancy, P. O. Box 65, Keene Valley, NY 12943, an organization that meant a great deal to him and in which he was active well into his 80s.