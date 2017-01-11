SCHROON LAKE — Willard Allen Bryant, 94, of Schroon Lake, passed away Monday, Jan. 2 at Porter Hospital in Middlebury, Vt. Willard was born Aug. 4, 1922, in Scotia, NY, to Joseph and Maude Bryant.

After graduating from Draper High School, Willard went to work for the G.E. in Schenectady. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps and was stationed in Washington, D.C., and then in Devonport, England. While in England, he met the love of his life, Brenda, at an air raid shelter in Plymouth, England. After the War, Willard returned to work at the G.E. in Schenectady and attended Union College. In 1958 construction began on the Linac Center at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Willard saw the Linac as a great opportunity to advance his career in nuclear engineering. He worked at the Linac for many years, doing research, teaching courses in nuclear engineering, and was the director of the Sub-Critical Reactor Facility until his retirement.

Willard volunteered for the Boy Scouts of America for many years and received the Silver Beaver award for distinguished service. He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1590, Daytona Beach, Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda, to whom he was married for 71 years, his sister Marilyn Mazza (Bob), son Geoff of Schroon Lake, son Grove (Lori) of Lynn, MA, as well as 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Lorraine, his son Willard Allen (“Jay”), and sisters Doris Frost and Lillian Cremo.

The family would like to thank the staff at Porter Hospital in Middlebury, Vermont and the Addison County, Vermont Hospice for their efforts in making Willard’s final days as comfortable as possible.

A celebration of Willard’s life will be held by his family later in 2017.