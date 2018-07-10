PARADOX - Willard H. Maxwell Jr, 86, of Paradox, NY passed away on July 8, 2018. He was born on July 19, 1931 in Schenectady, NY to Willard H. Sr. & Gladys (Boissonneau) Maxwell. Willard (Bud) married the love of his life Jean Anderson on February 19, 1955. Bud had a 40 year career as a banker and officer for Mohawk National Bank, Norstar, Fleet and Bank of America. A former resident of Burnt Hills, he fulfilled his life-long dream when he and his wife became “year-round” residents in Paradox in 2014. In his spare time, Bud enjoyed playing golf, fishing and hunting. He also loved gardening, playing cards with friends and spending time with family. Bud was very active in his community, He was a Mason (St George Lodge of Schenectady), he served on the board of the Paradox Schoolhouse, he a member of the Adirondack Mission Church, The Schroon Lake Lions Club and The Schroon Lake Fish and Game Club. Bud is pre-deceased by his parents, his brother Gary and sister Fay (Parks). He is survived by his loving wife Jean, his son David (Nancy) of Ballston Lake, NY, his daughter Nancy Girling (Michael) of Pearl River, NY and grandchildren Kathleen, Erin (Andrew), and Michael Girling, and Matthew Maxwell (Leeza).The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday July 12, 2018 from 2 – 4 PM at the Edward Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 Route 9 Schroon Lake, NY. A funeral service will follow at 4pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Bud’s name to the Adirondack Mission Church or the Paradox Lake Association.