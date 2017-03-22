× Expand Photo provided William A. (Bill) Carpenter

(April 30, 1942 – March 11, 2017)

GREENVILLE, SC — William A. Carpenter passed away at his apartment in Greenville, SC on March 11.

Born in Mineville, Bill was the son of the late Edward “Ted” and Lucille Carpenter.

Bill proudly served our country in the U.S. and abroad having enlisted in the United States Army and after an honorable discharge, joined the National Guard. Bill was a lifelong member of the VFW.

Bill was a straight shooter — you always knew where you stood with him and after spending time with him, you would most likely leave with a smile on your face. Bill worked quite a few places in New York and Florida before retiring in South Carolina due to health issues. His employment included IP Mill, Gunnison’s Orchard, Dukette’s Oil, VFW Bowling Lanes, Anchor Freight and park manager/landscaper in Florida to name a few.

Bill has three children from his first marriage; Debbie, Cindy and Billy.

He enjoyed cars and had many of them. Bill enjoyed racing any car he had at the North Hudson dragstrip or local roads against his buddies, and did his best to keep the local economy going by patronizing Edward’s Ford and Wheelock’s Chevrolet dealerships.

He was an NASCAR fan and a devoted Brooklyn/LA Dodgers fan. Attending and watching “Elmer” pitch for Brooklyn and coach the Phillies were some of his fondest memories. Bill was also a Florida State and Dolphins fan, until a few of them knelt for the national anthem — “Shula would’ve never allowed that,” he said.

Bill married Patricia Wonner on Nov. 10, 1992 in Florida. She was the love of his life and his best friend. Pat passed away in 2010. They attended many memorable sporting events, cruises and get togethers with friends and family over the years, and of course, Bill was the life of the party.

Bill thoroughly enjoyed playing his daily lottery numbers, drinking Michelob Light, and conversing with family and friends. He loved talking about his 1975 El Camino any chance he got.

Per his request there will be no services — you know what his suggestion would be!

His brother Tom said: Billy, I’m proud to be your brother and miss you already. Tom.