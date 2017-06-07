ELIZABETHTOWN — William B. Haseltine, 70, of Elizabethtown, beloved father and grandfather, passed away on May 27, 2017.

Bill, a lifelong resident of Elizabethtown, was born on May 25, 1947 to Warren E. Haseltine, Jr. and Janet Bowler Haseltine.

After graduating from the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School, he was involved with various phases of highway, water and sewer construction for the next 54 years. He was involved in education for many years by serving as a member and president of the ELCS School Board and as a member of the CVES Board of Education.

Bill was married to the love of his life, Sharon O’Connor, on Oct. 3, 1970 and spent almost 49 years by her side.

He is also survived by his daughter, Alonna (Mark) Rudolph of Guilderland; his son, Christopher (Areknaz) Haseltine of Reggio Emilia, Italy; and his brother, Warren (Joyce) Haseltine.

He also has three grandchildren who will miss him beyond words: Matthew Rudolph, 12; Abby Rudolph, 10; and Connor Haseltine, 1.

As per Bill’s request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Country SPCA.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown.

