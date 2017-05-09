William Bertolett III

William Bertolett was born on Aug. 13, 1923 and passed away March 10, 2017. He was a resident of Middlebury at the time of passing. Bertolett was a graduate of MIT with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering. He served in the U.S. Army in the European and Pacific theaters during WWII as well as in Korea during that conflict. He was married to Roberta. Commemorative donations can be made to the Congregational Church Memorial Fund, 2 Main St., Middlebury Vt. 05753 or the Addison County Home Health and Hospice, P.O. Box 754, Middlebury Vt. 05753.