William (Bill) R. Smith Jr., 65 of Midland ON passed away peacefully at home Saturday August 4th, 2018 surrounded by his family. Bill was born in Springfield, VT where he graduated from Springfield High School. He moved to Canada in 1999.Bill will forever be remembered by his loving wife of 18 years Carolyn Smith and children Pam (Jeff), Cheryl (Shawn), William III (Jessica) and Jody (Jason). Bill will be sadly missed by his 6 grandchildren; Dylan, Braeden, Jack, Oliver, Rita and Reed. Bill is predeceased by his parents, William and Barbara Smith, his sister, Judith Newton and brother, John Smith.He is survived by his brother Douglas Flagg and sisters Lynn Klus, Susan Smith and Joan Smith. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for August 25th, 2018 from 1-4 pm at 802 Dominion Ave. Midland, ON. If desired, memorial donations made to the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca