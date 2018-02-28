× Expand Photo provided William D. Kelley

ALBANY | William D. Kelley, 68, was born April 27, 1949 in Worchester, Massachusetts. He passed away on Feb. 9, 2018 in Albany due to extended illnesses.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Kelley; his daughters, Leeann Kelley, Bonny Kelley and her fiancée Jessie Bundy, Rosemary Howard and her fiancée James Grey and his son David Kelley; and five grandchildren, Angel Kelley Crowningshield, Jason Kelley, Blake Howard, Makenzie Bundy and one unborn granddaughter Hailey Grey.

He loved the outdoors, he loved to fish and go hunting.

William was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to all.

A grave side funeral will be held on a later date in the spring at the Black River Cemetery, with a reception to follow for loved ones and friends to gather together.