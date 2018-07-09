William Dunbar Knauss, 94, died on June 18 in Sarasota, FL. Predeceased by his devoted wife of 56 years, Mildred Kral Knauss; his parents, Dorothy Pond and Edwin Speer Knauss; and his sister, Jane Knauss Stevens and her husband, Robert Croll Stevens. Survived by his daughters and spouses Kathryn L. Knauss-Rosenblum (Carl Rosenblum) and Elizabeth P. Knauss (Raymond Wong); granddaughters Lauren Rosenblum, Lindsay Rosenblum, Allison Wong, and Jenna Wong; nieces Nancy D. Stevens (David Williams), Jane A. Stevens (Gordon Barnhart), Ann H. Stevens (William Shattuck), and nephew William C. (Judith) Stevens; 9 grandnieces and grandnephews and their spouses and children, and several cousins, including Robert Pond (wife Rose and daughter Karen Lindsay), Barbara Sligar, Betty Pond, and Robert Martin (Sarah).Born in Poughkeepsie, NY, on July 27, 1923, Bill graduated from Phillips Academy, and Cornell University with B.S.M.E. and M.B.A. degrees. A Cornell University Council Emeritus Member, he was a Vice Chairman of Cornell’s National Secondary School Committee and was Class of 1945 Secretary. During WWII, he served as an Engineering Officer on the PC 792 in Alaska.In Poughkeepsie, he was General Manager of Knauss Brothers, Inc., opened Hornblower & Weeks – Hemphill, Noyes’ office, and was Sales Manager for Sedgwick Machine Works. Subsequently Vice President of Marketing for Anchor Conveyors in Dearborn, MI, he retired in 1990 as a Vice President of Babson United Investment Advisors of Wellesley, MA. Bill spent over 80 summers at his family’s camp on Eagle Lake, working in the woods, gardening and, into his 70s, water skiing. He was a member of - and volunteer at - the Ticonderoga Festival Guild and a member of the Northern Lake George Rotary Club. An inveterate traveler, he visited 73 countries. In the last years of his life, after moving to Florida, he took up tennis and loved going to plays, movies and concerts with friends.Community service was a constant in Bill’s life. In Poughkeepsie, he was President of the Spackenkill Board of Education; the Chamber of Commerce, Family Counseling Service of Dutchess County, Poughkeepsie Rotary Club, Mid-Hudson Schoolboy Rowing Association and Cornell Club of Dutchess County; Trustee of YWCA; a Founder of Poughkeepsie South Rotary Club; and Treasurer and Chairman of the Board of Deacons and Board of Trustees of First Congregational Church. In North Andover, MA, he was a Member and Chairman of the Finance Committee.In Sarasota, Bill served on the Board of Partnerships and Alliances Linking Schools and tutored at Gocio Elementary School, was a member of Habitat for Humanity’s Selection and Partnership Committee, Treasurer of the Sarasota Concert Band and a volunteer at the Ringling Museum and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. A Board Member and Treasurer of Oakley Greene Condominium Association, he also served on The Meadows Community Association Budget and Finance Committee. An active member of First Congregational United Church of Christ, he also supported the work of Sarasota United for Responsibility and Equity (SURE). A memorial service will be held at First Congregational United Church of Christ of Sarasota, 1031 South Euclid Avenue on July 14, 2018, at 2 p.m. The private interment will be in the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Ticonderoga Festival Guild, the Northern Lake George Rotary Club, or a charity of your choice.