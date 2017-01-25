SCHROON LAKE — William G. Christian, 78, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 at Heritage Commons Residential Health Home in Ticonderoga following a long illness.

Bill was born April 28, 1938 in New York City, the son of the late William G. and Dorothea Christian and was raised in Howard Beach.

He was predeceased by his childhood sweetheart, the love of his life, and his wife of 54 years, Dolores Christian in September of 2014. They lived and grew up in the same Howard Beach neighborhood and met when Dolores was five years old. They were married Jan. 3, 1959.

Bill served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1962 as a Boatswain’s Mate aboard the USS Salinan, an ocean going tug. He carried his love of the sea his entire life.

After his honorable discharge from the navy, Bill worked a Morgan Yacht and Iceland. When he moved to Schroon Lake in 1975, he began a career as a carpenter. He was proud to have built numerous homes in Arcaday Bay Estates on Lake George and several large amusement rides at the Great Escape. He was also the caretaker of Seagle Music Colony for many years and considered the Colony to be a very special part of his life.

Bill had a love for his family especially his children William F. (Patricia) and Dennis (Sandra) Christian of Schroon Lake and Joseph (Catherine) Christian, and his daughter Diane Christian of Florida, his grandchildren, Michael Brook Christian, William (Grace) Christian, Amanda Christian, Ashleigh (Gordon Graves) Christian, Cassidy Christian and Tiffany (Ryan) Schelin.

He especially proud of have great-grandchildren, Daniel Krogh, Jace and Gage Moon, Teyah and Mason Graves, Isabella and Savannah Christian and Serenity Schelin.

The family would like to thank the loving staff of the Heritage Commons Nursing Home for their care of bill over the past two years.

At Bill’s request there will be no services. Interment in, the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests memorials take the form of donations to the Seagle Music Colony. In Bill’s honor.

