William Greenwood

CROWN POINT — William (Paul) Greenwood, 88, of Crown Point, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 18, 2017. Paul was born on April 29, 1929 in Port Henry and attended Port Henry High School.

Among his many jobs as a youth, he worked as a surveyor for the Republic Steel mining operation. He later enlisted in the Marine Corps, where he was stationed at Camp Lejeune.

Paul attended two years at Clinton Community College after the Marines. For most of his working life, he was Resident Engineer at the New York State DOT office in Elizabethtown. He later became involved in bus driving, mainly for Crown Point Central School.

Paul was predeceased by his father, Edward Greenwood, mother, Emma (Reno) Greenwood, brothers, Thomas and Leland Greenwood and sister, Dorothy Coghill. He leaves behind his wife Beverly (Purdy) Greenwood; daughter, Dorothy Stull; grandson, Douglas Allen, granddaughter, Natalie Allen, grandson, Jonathan Allen; and great grandchildren, Corrin Allen, Rudolf Vorsteveld, Kiera Allen, and Mara Allen.

Throughout his entire life, Paul was an avid outdoorsman. He spent his early years fishing Lake Champlain and hunting throughout the Adirondacks with his father. As an adult, he made many hunting and fishing excursions to Canada with both family and friends. His final years were spent enjoying his time on the lakeshore of his Crown Point home as well as building a hunting camp in the former location of a club he belonged to when he was a younger man. Paul was a member of both the Elks and Knights of Columbus.

A committal service will be held on Friday May 26 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crown Point. To leave condolences for the family please visit harlandfuneralhome.com.