MORIAH | William Henry Thompson, 88, a lifelong resident of Moriah, passed away Nov. 13, 2017.

He was born in Port Henry on April 19, 1929, the son of Alfred F. and Bernice M. (Spaulding) Thompson.

He began his career with the Delaware & Hudson Railroad on Dec. 23, 1946, a fourth generation railroader. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951 during the Korean conflict. After serving his country he returned to the Delaware & Hudson and retired after 44 years of hard work along the railroads between Port Henry and Albany.

He is survived by four sisters, Joan Petro of Port Henry, Jean Leombruno and her husband Salvatore Leombruno of Tacoma, Washington, Jane Raynor of Port Henry, Judy Armstrong of Peru, and brother-in-law John Sweet of Port Henry; daughter Beth Belotto and her husband Anthony “Tony” Belotto of Amelia Island, Florida, son Brett Thompson of Moriah, Kathleen Thompson of Mineville, son Brian Thompson and wife Wanda of Citrus Heights, California, son Bradley Thompson and wife Kim of Moriah; grandchildren Heather Berg of Moriah, Jessica Murray and husband Rodney of Indianapolis, Indiana, Amanda Felt and husband Brian of Lake George, Dyllon Thompson of Clifton Park, Travis Thompson of Walnut Creek, California, Kati Beth Holmes of Fair Oaks, California, Crystal McLaughlin of Witherbee, Cory Thompson and Amie Mars of Moriah, Godson Gary Thompson and wife Debbie of Queensbury, close friend Ralph King of Port Henry and many other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers Alfred Thompson, Frank Thompson and Arthur Thompson; sister Joyce Sweet, daughter Becky Thompson; son Bart Thompson, grandson Brandon Kroll and grandson Cody Thompson.

