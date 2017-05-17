× Expand Photo provided William Howard Floor

SILVER BAY — William Howard Floor, 90, died peacefully at home in Sabbath Day Point, under the care of his family and hospice, on April 28, 2017.

Born on April 14, 1927 in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late William E. and Linda (Arata) Floor.

Bill’s education was interrupted when he was drafted in 1945. He served as staff sergeant with the Blue Devils (88th Infantry) in northern Italy until his discharge in 1947.

He then attended Brooklyn Tech and Eron Preparatory to complete high school. After attending Champlain College from 1947 to 1949, Bill served for three years in the Air Force Reserves.

In 1953 he received his B.S. in Education from Plattsburgh State, then completed his education with a M.S. in Education from Albany State in 1957 and a M.A. in Comparative Education from the University of London (England) in 1973.

Marjorie Jacobsen and William Floor were married on April 17, 1954 in Queens.

Bill taught Social Studies in North Babylon Public School from 1957-1982, while also serving as department chair.

Prior to North Babylon, Bill taught at elementary schools in New York: Elsmere, Marion and Central Islip.

Following retirement, he supported Marjorie in her second career as an ordained Episcopal deacon and priest at Christ Episcopal in Babylon and Church of the Cross, Ticonderoga. He and Marjorie traveled widely throughout their married life and maintained homes in Silver Bay and Brightwaters, and London, England, before they settled into semi-retirement in Silver Bay in 1995.

He leaves his daughter, Cynthia (Crispin Shakeshaft) and granddaughter, Willa Shakeshaft, all of Putnam Station. He is also survived by his niece Linda Barneke Lobel (Martin) and nephew, Steven Barneke, and an extended family of nieces and nephews of several generations.

Bill’s beloved wife of almost 63 years, Marjorie, died before him on March 1, 2017. His parents, in-laws, sister and brother-in-law Leona and Wallace Barneke, and son Jeffrey pre-deceased him.

All are invited to the funeral service, which will take place on Saturday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Cross in Ticonderoga — with Bishop William Love, Diocese of Albany, officiating. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. A graveside service for both Marjorie and Bill will be held at a later date.

Bill and Marjorie were long-time and steady supporters of North Country SPCA. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the shelter at 7700 Route 9N, Elizabethtown.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.