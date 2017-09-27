× Expand Photo provided Zachery Wilhelm Granger

PUTNAM STATION | Zachery Wilhelm Granger, 30, of Schenectady and formerly Putnam Station passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Born in Ticonderoga on July 1, 1987, he is the son of Craig and Terri (Watrous) Granger.

Growing up in Putnam, Zack was a tremendous example of self sacrifice, strong friendship and loyal family. Zachery served the U.S. for a total of six years, two in the U.S. Air Force and the final four in the U.S. Marines. Once he finished his service, Zack went on to college, received his private pilots license and entered the civilian workforce.

From a young age, Zack enjoyed spending time with his family, being outdoors, four wheeling, hunting and riding all things that moved. Zack was the oldest of six siblings: the leader of the pack. He was a model son, brother and friend to all who knew him.

He is survived by his parents, Craig and Terri Granger; two sisters, Teryn Granger and Geraldine Thierry; four brothers Craig, Karsen and Parker Granger and Lance Messier.

A memorial service with military honors took place on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Peter and Ellen Smith’s at 662 Gull Bay Road in Putnam Station at noon. Relatives and friends gathered beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcox and Regan Funeral Home in Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.