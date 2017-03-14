‘Border Bash’ hockey tournament raises $2,600

Annual event has raised $20,000 over five years

ROUSES POINT — MVP Kids, a local children’s group, were the beneficiaries of proceeds from a hockey tournament fundraiser on Feb. 25. 

MVP Kids provides opportunities for children with an Autism Spectrum Disorder to socialize and participate in physical recreational programs who otherwise may not be afforded the same opportunities as other children.

This year the fundraising opportunity brought together five squads made up of three law enforcement and two community member teams in the spirit of competition. 

The final pitted Clinton Correction v. Cannons Corners. The game was ultimately decided by a shootout with Cannons Corners winning the tournament.

“It was wonderful to see the community turnout once again for this worthwhile event,” said Norm Lague, tournament coordinator.

The annual event raised approximately $2,600 for MVP Kids. In all, the tournament has donated approximately $20,000 to good causes.     

