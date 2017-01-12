‘ECHL All-Star Classic’ hockey festivities set for mid-week

LAKE GEORGE — Hundreds of hockey players, their families, coaches and league officials from all over North America will be joined by a crowd of sports fans this next week to witness the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic hockey game in the Glens Falls Civic Center — and various associated events are to be held in Lake George as part of the festivities.

Special events and activities are being planned to entertain the spectators, players and hundreds of league and team executives expected to attend the all-star game at 7 p.m. Jan. 18. The crowd will be arriving the day beforehand in anticipation of various related activities, including the ECHL’s annual induction of players into the ECHL Hall of Fame, a hockey skills competition and a reception for hockey fans.

The CCM/ECHL All-Star game itself pits the Adirondack Thunder against the ECHL’s 20 All-Stars. The game is to be conducted in two 25-minute periods with a skills competition at halftime that includes puck relay, hardest shot completed and fastest skater — in which points are earned towards the game score. The first half features five-on-five play, and the second half will start that way, switching to four-on-four and soon afterwards, three-on-three.

Sawyer Fredericks will perform the American National Anthem at the All-Star Classic. Fredericks, 17, was the winner of the eighth season of NBC’s “The Voice” vocal competition in 2015. He was the youngest-ever winner of the competition. A brass quartet from the Glens Falls Symphony will perform the Canadian Anthem at the event, which to be televised live nationally on the NHL Network beginning at 8 p.m. Jan. 18.

Musicians will be providing live entertainment from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 17 at various locations around town, including inside the Lake George Visitors Center, the Caldwell-Lake George Library, the Old County Courthouse & Museum and in the Adirondack Winery across Canada St..

Fireworks over Lake George are two follow at 9 p.m. Plans call for fire pits to be scattered around the village to warm up players who want to explore and socialize.

The ECHL Hall of Fame Luncheon is to be held at noon Jan. 18 at the Fort William Henry Hotel & Resort in Lake George, designated as the host venue for the teams and league officials.

The CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic Fan Fest and VIP Party is set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 17 at Fort William Henry’s Towers Hall.

The festivities planned for the Fan Fest include various interactive hockey-related games -— goalie challenge, radar cage and electronic net -— in which fans of all ages will be able to test their skills alongside ECHL All Stars and Adirondack Thunder players.

The Fan Fest is also to feature live music and other entertainment, prizes, giveaways, and auctions, s well as meet-and-greet opportunities with the hockey players and dignitaries. Memorabilia is to be available for purchase.

The event is to also feature a dozen displays showcasing famed hockey trophies, including the Hart Memorial Trophy which is presented annually to the NHL’s Most Valuable Player, and the AHL’s coveted Calder Cup. Also on display will be exhibits that portray the artifacts that illustrate hockey’s rich history including the 1980 “Miracle on Ice “ U.S. Olympic Hockey Team, as well as depicting NHL and ECHL All-Stars.

The ECHL Hockey Hall of Fame exhibit is to be open to the public beginning at 6 p.m. in the Fort William Henry Resort.

An ice sculpture will also be on display in downtown Lake George, and a hockey shoot-out may occur on the lake’s ice, if it freezes thick enough.

Glens Falls is also planning events, including a Taste of Downtown promotion.

Tickets for the Fan Fest are $10 for adults and $5 for youth, available both at the Towers Hall entrance. Advance tickets are available at the Glens Falls Civic Center or through the Thunder website.

In addition to Fort William Henry, hosting hockey guests for several days worth of activities will be Marriott Courtyard Lake George, The Lake George Quality Inn and Surfside on the Lake, as well as two hotels in Queensbury.

The CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic game traditionally generates millions of dollars for host municipalities. Cities hosting prior editions of the event include Orlando Fla., Fresno Cal., and Charlotte N.C.. This is the first time that Glens Falls has hosted a hockey All-Star game of this prominence.