‘eSports’ scores club sports victory

Photo by Castleton University Pictured: Many Castleton students are fans of so-called eSports.

CASTLETON | Castleton University is moving swiftly into the future. Having added several cutting-edge initiatives already this spring and summer, the university announced last month that it will be adding eSports to its growing list of club sports offerings.

ESports is one of the fastest growing industries in the world and counts millions of gamers, fans, and some of the world’s largest investors among its supporters. Chief Technology Officer Gayle Malinowski and Castleton sophomore Jac Culpo (pictured above editing video with Professor Andrew Wilson) will serve as the advisor and club president respectively and the duo has already taken the lead in recruiting team members.

“We sent out emails to current and admitted students earlier this summer letting them know we were starting eSports and almost immediately we had 20 students reply,” according to Culpo. “With the growth and popularity of the industry, and the investments pouring into the gaming world, there is one major market that has still gone largely untouched, and that’s collegiate eSports. There are only around 60 varsity teams in the country and a few dozen club-level organizations like ours.”

Varsity sports have been a strong presence at Castleton University dating back to the early 1960s when teams competed in the NAIA. A transition to the NCAA Division III in 2001 signaled growth was on the horizon.

As a former student-athlete and coach at Castleton, Dean of Advancement Jeff Weld appreciates the growth and attention that varsity sports has provided the university, but the growth in club sports has infused new energy at the university. “Club sports at Castleton has become this burgeoning avenue for our students to create, operate, and compete in a sport about which they are passionate,” Weld said. “I have watched with amazement as our students come up with an idea, take it to Chappy (Chris Chapdelaine, Club Sports Advisor), and together they just blow it up into this amazing opportunity for our students.”