‘Nott’ your typical footballer

× Chloe Nott has made a name for herself in two ways while attending NCCC, as the second-year soccer player from Australia achieved Scholar All-Amercan status and has made inroads into the bluegrass music industry as a proficient banjo player. Photo by Keith Lobdell

SARANAC LAKE | From her earliest days, Chloe Nott remembers kicking the soccer ball around her backyard in Tamworth, Australia.

“I would always play with my dog or my dad,” Nott said, inspiring a love and skill for the game that would bring her to Saranac Lake and the North Country Community College women’s soccer program, where she earned one of 11 prestigious Scholar All-American honors.

But there is another passion that brought Nott to the United States, one she developed later in life, but not that much later.

Nott plays the banjo, and her dream is to get into the bluegrass scene, having already played with various bands and artists.

“This definitely gave me the chance to meet musicians I would have not met otherwise,” said Nott. “I have been able to meet the Gibson Brothers and I know Eric very well. It has been a good decision to come here.”

Nott would attend the annual country music festival near her town every year, learning from those musicians and also getting more chances to perform. However, she knew if she wanted to take her music to the next level, she had to come to the U.S.

“There’s not much of a bluegrass scene in Australia,” Nott said. “So I was looking for an opportunity in the United States and this one came up. Just being able to play here at the Shamrock and with the musicians I have had the chance to play with, there’s no where else I could have had this experience.”

Over the two years at NCCC, Nott has been playing the local scene, learning more about her music through new connections and excelling in the classroom with a 4.0 GPA. After this semester, Nott plans on using her abilities to make the next move in her life.

“I have had offers from everyone, Division I to NAIA,” Nott said. “I want to make sure I go someplace where I can be involved in the music scene and further my study of the banjo as well as play soccer.”

Ideally, she’d like to find a school that has a strong music program or is in an area of the south with a big bluegrass scene.

“I’d like to do something in that industry in terms of music management and event management,” she said.