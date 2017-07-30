15th ‘Race the Train’ ready for liftoff

RIPARIUS — One of the summer’s most hallowed traditions is set for liftoff next weekend.

Hundreds of runners will test their mettle against a train on Aug. 5, racing the machine for 8.4 miles along a seasonal dirt road.

RACE DETAILS

The 15th installment of the popular race begins in Riparius on the Route 8 bridge spanning the Hudson River.

Check in and race day information is available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the North Creek Depot at 3 Railroad Place.

T-shirts are guaranteed to the first 200 registered. The first 200 runners are also guaranteed a free ride on the Saratoga and North Creek Railway.

The first 75 runners who beat the train to the station will be awarded with medals. Awards will be granted to top finishers in the male and female categories, and for the top three finishers in five-year age groups.

‘REALLY FUN DAY’

Participants are asked to meet at the North Creek Depot, where a train will bring racers to the start line in Riparius at 8 a.m.

A limited number of spectators may also get an opportunity to ride the train to Riparius and back.

The 8.4 mile race is known to draw hundreds of participants each year from across the region.

“It’s just a really fun day,” co-race director Tracy Watson told the Sun last year. “It’s just unique. I’m a runner and I’ve never seen another race where you get to race a train.”

Registration info:

Running 8.4 miles: Individual Age group/open: $30, with price increasing to $35 on race day

Running 8.4 miles: Age 19 and under: $20.

For more information, contact Tracy Watson at 251-0107 or Rhonda Morris at 251-3999.