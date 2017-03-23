The first champs: A look back at the 1930 Miners

× Expand Photo provided/Moriah Historical Society Members of the 1929-30 Mineville Miners boys basketball team, who won the New York State Class B state championship in Syracuse, included, top from left: Francis Clonan, Mike Latvis, John Whalen, Coach Davidson, Leo Sturteevant, (unknown) McCarthy; bottom from left: Joe Stancook, Stanley Petrowski, Pierce Clonan, Steve Shemet and Steve Trybendis. The Miners have now been joined by the 2016-17 Moriah Vikings as the only state champions in the North Country

PORT HENRY — The boys’ of 1930 now have peers.

While several teams from the North Country and Section VII have made it to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s (NYSPHSAA) Final Four since it returned in 1981, no one, until now, had been able to match the feat of a group of ball players from a now extinct school who made their way to Syracuse in 1930.

The Mineville Miners were crowned the Class B (there were only two classes at the time) state champions on March 28, 1930, defeating Margaretville 31-14 in taking top honors.

Now, 87 years later, the Moriah Vikings, which take in students from Mineville, have raised their championship trophy to the sky, the first Section VII team to win the title and only to repeat the accomplishment of the “Mineville quint.”

Members of the state championship team, led by Coach Davidson, included Francis Clonan, Mike Latvis, John Whalen, Leo Sturteevant, (unknown) McCarthy, Joe Stancook, Stanley Petrowski, Pierce Clonan, Steve Shemet and Steve Trybendis, who led the team with 18 points in the championship game.

Several local newspapers published pieces about the championship. This excerpt comes from the Ticonderoga Sentinel, April 3, 1930:

“MINEVILLE’S CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM"

“Every sports loving resident of Essex County is proud of the Mineville high school basketball team which won the Class B championship of New York State at Syracuse last Friday night.

“Displaying the same spirit of hard fight, clean play, dazzling play and hardy strength, the northerners swept through the elimination contests and romped home Friday with state honors. Coach Davidson as well as his team are deserving of unstinted praise. Hailing from a comparatively obscure little mining hamlet in the Adirondacks, Mineville met and defeated the finest Class B teams in the state.”

That, however was not the end of the road for the team.

“It is understood that the Miners will compete at the national tournament, soon to be held in Chicago,” the report continued. “While it is likely we are carried away by justified enthusiasm, we have seen Mineville High accomplish so many sports miracles that should they attain national honors it would not be to our great surprise.”

No report could be found of the Miners’ prospects in the Windy City.

From the Adirondack Record/Elizabethtown Post, also printed April 3, 1930:

“ESSEX COUNTY QUINT TAKES STATE HONORS"

“The Margaretville boys took the lead at the opening of the game and held it during the first eight minutes of play, but then the Mineville boys hit their stride and from that time on they were not in danger...

“Trybendis scored 18 points, four more than the entire Margaretville team... Trybendis, the Mineville star, was ably supported in his work by his team-mates, the whole Essex county organization working like a well oiled piece of machinery.”

The box score from the Lake Placid News, with some difference in names had Cloonan (unknown which one) adding 6 points, Smatt (most likely Shemet) 4, Batruski (most likely Petrowski) 2 and Stancook 1, with Hatbiss (most likely Latvis) not scoring but named in the box score.

Two years later in 1932, the final state championship games were held in Syracuse. After, the state decided it was not in the best educational interest of the students and ended the event, with sectional titles being the highest championship a team could attain. The state playoffs were brought back in their current form in 1981, with the Moriah boys basketball team making the state championship game in 2003, the Final Four in 2014 and 2015, and another state championship game in 2016 before going to Binghamton this year in order to bring the state title back to Moriah, Port Henry, Witherbee, Cheever and, of course, Mineville.

Sun Community News is still seeking pictures, clippings and other items to further tell the story of the 1930 Mineville state championship team. Anyone with more information is asked to email keith@denpubs.com or call 585-9173. We thank the Moriah Historical Society for the production of the photo and team roster.