2017 Fall Sports: Keene Beavers

× Expand Antonio Finsterer

Keene boys seek for sectional crown

KEENE VALLEY | With 10 seniors returning with two years of experience in the Class D semifinal round, the Keene varsity soccer team has their sights set on Plattsburgh High School and a chance to prove themselves in the championship round.

“We’ll have experience at all positions, and good senior leadership,” said coach Charlie Platt. “We need to improve on last year and advance as far as possible in the post season.”

Platt said the familiarity of the teammates will be key for the 2017 season.

“This is a hard-working group that has played together for a long time. They practice hard and have a great attitude,” Platt said. ”Our year will be a success if we play as a team and avoid injuries.”

Beavers soccer

Noah Haverlick Sr., Josh Baldwin (C) Sr., Miles Warner Sr., Antonio Finsterer Sr., Tom Palen Sr., Damien Brown (C) Sr., Lucas Isham Sr., Carter Gordon Sr., Patrick Thompson Sr., Az Finsterer Sr., Kyle Shambo Jr., Kaleb Cook Jr., Joseph Wilson Jr., Noah Fine Jr., Patrick VanNess So.

Coach: Charlie Platt

Keene girls hit hard by graduation

KEENE VALLEY | While the Keene varsity girl’s soccer team will be without all-state players Hanna Whitney and Elaina Smith, the returning core of the team features players who can play on all three levels.

“The returning veterans from 2016 are multifaceted players have the ability to play wherever they are needed on the field,” first-year coach Becky Johnson said. “This will allow us to form a new team quickly for 2017.”

With a roster looking to fill several positions due to graduation, Johnson said bringing the team together in the preseason will be key.

“We have to come together quickly as a team, integrating new players to the team and advancing our returning players as leaders on the field,” she said. “Our goal is to be competitive in Division 3 and to advance in the Sectional playoffs this year.”

The Beavers will return a trio of seniors in Elly Smith, Lura Johnson and Cailtyn Lopez. Sophomores Alysa Summo, Emily Whitney and Caitlin Quinn also return as experienced players who all saw time on the field for the 2016 team.

The key, said Johnson, will be how much the team grows through the season.

“Our year will be a success if we work well as a team and continue to improve our game throughout the season.”

Keene girls soccer

Jada Wilson - 12, Elly Smith - 12, Caitlyn Lopez - 11, Lynn Palen - 10, Caitlin Quinn - 10, Alyssa Summo - 10, Camille Ward - 10, Charlotte Ward - 10, Emily Whitney - 10, Kaiya Belisle - 9, Brenna DeWalt - 9, Cora Johnson - 9, Lura Johnson - 9

Coach: Becky Johnson