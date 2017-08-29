2017 Fall Sports: AuSable Valley Patriots

× Expand Caleb Hamilton

Patriots experience key in soccer

CLINTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley varsity boy’s soccer program will be anchored by a core of returning players, according to coach Jeff Miller.

“Core strength will be our goalie and defense,” Miller said.

Ryan Thomas is returning for his senior season to anchor the front 10.

“We are hoping for a winning season and will do so with the help of our returning players and seniors,” Miller said.

Patriots soccer

Ryan Thomas 12, Desmond Fout 12, Tyler Light 12, Caleb Hamilton 12, Conner Devins 11, Skyler Akley 11, Chris Jerdo 11, Wyatt Hackett 10, Alex Fournier 10, David Janisse 10, River Hanf 10, Hayden Brandt 10, Zane Moussa 9, Jeffrey Miller 9, Matthew Remillard 9

Coach: Jeff Miller

Assistant: Nate Casey

Patriots look for best times in the pool

CLINTONVILLE | Sure, there are swimmers on both sides of you in a competitive meet — but they are not your only competitor.

And this season AVCS coach Andy Johnson wants the Lady Patriots to focus on the other opponent when it comes to competing in the 2017 CVAC season — the clock.

“Our year will be a success if everyone improves in every event,” Johnson said. “We want each swimmer to get their best times.”

Leading the Patriots will be Allison McCormick, a state qualifier last season who takes over the leadership role on the team from her sister Emily, who graduated last season.”

Johnson added he will also look for team points from Madison Bedard, Danielle Dubay and Riley Stone throughout the season.

Patriots swimming

Madison Bedard, Olivia Colozza, Rebecca Davis, Danielle Dubay, Mylea Goodman, Alexis LaPlant, Megan LeClair, Riley Stone, Lillian Wilson, Chloe Hodgson, Allison McCormick, Layla Reed

Coach: Andy Johnson

Lady Pats seek to reload

CLINTONVILLE | There will be a new look to the roster of the AuSable Valley girl’s varsity soccer team this season.

The Lady Patriots lost seven starters, but are looking to several newcomers to help fill roles in the new year.

“We have some enthusiasm in our youth,” coach Bruce Bourgeois said. “We have several up-and-comers who will contribute while our returning players bring discipline and maturity.”