2017 Fall Sports: AuSable Valley Patriots

Patriots experience key in soccer
CLINTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley varsity boy’s soccer program will be anchored by a core of returning players, according to coach Jeff Miller.
“Core strength will be our goalie and defense,” Miller said.
Ryan Thomas is returning for his senior season to anchor the front 10.
“We are hoping for a winning season and will do so with the help of our returning players and seniors,” Miller said.
Patriots soccer
Ryan Thomas 12, Desmond Fout 12, Tyler Light 12, Caleb Hamilton 12, Conner Devins 11, Skyler Akley 11, Chris Jerdo 11, Wyatt Hackett 10, Alex Fournier 10, David Janisse 10, River Hanf 10, Hayden Brandt 10, Zane Moussa 9, Jeffrey Miller 9, Matthew Remillard 9
Coach: Jeff Miller
Assistant: Nate Casey
Patriots look for best times in the pool
CLINTONVILLE | Sure, there are swimmers on both sides of you in a competitive meet — but they are not your only competitor.
And this season AVCS coach Andy Johnson wants the Lady Patriots to focus on the other opponent when it comes to competing in the 2017 CVAC season — the clock.
“Our year will be a success if everyone improves in every event,” Johnson said. “We want each swimmer to get their best times.”
Leading the Patriots will be Allison McCormick, a state qualifier last season who takes over the leadership role on the team from her sister Emily, who graduated last season.”
Johnson added he will also look for team points from Madison Bedard, Danielle Dubay and Riley Stone throughout the season.
Patriots swimming
Madison Bedard, Olivia Colozza, Rebecca Davis, Danielle Dubay, Mylea Goodman, Alexis LaPlant, Megan LeClair, Riley Stone, Lillian Wilson, Chloe Hodgson, Allison McCormick, Layla Reed
Coach: Andy Johnson
Lady Pats seek to reload
CLINTONVILLE | There will be a new look to the roster of the AuSable Valley girl’s varsity soccer team this season.
The Lady Patriots lost seven starters, but are looking to several newcomers to help fill roles in the new year.
“We have some enthusiasm in our youth,” coach Bruce Bourgeois said. “We have several up-and-comers who will contribute while our returning players bring discipline and maturity.”
Bourgeois has said the team seems eager to get to games.
“We are a young team but a motivated team,” he said. “Our defense should do well and I am very excited about our strength up front. The key is our midfield. If we can solidify that, we can be okay.”
The defense will be anchored by Hannah Rondeau and Jill Bacon, while Ashley Hart and Jackie Simpson will patrol the midfield and Dru Gravelle, Avery Tromblee and Kennedy Barber will be looked at to light up the scoreboard in the attacking third.”
Lady Patriots soccer
Janelle Simpson 12, Kennedy Barber 12, Ashley Hart 12, Dru Gravelle 12, Hannah Rondeau 12, Jillian Bacon 12, Avery Tromblee 12, Taylor Hackett 11, Alexis Tefoe 11, Camryn Lincoln 11, Paige Doner 11, Katelyn Miller 10, Emily Remillard 10, Reanna Prentiss 9, Sophie Rennie 9, Jillian Bezio 8, Jenna Stanley 8
Coach: Bruce Bourgeois
Patriots seek to replace grads in volleyball
CLINTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley varsity volleyball team will look to a roster with several new names to help build upon returning players to compete in the CVAC.
“The Varsity program lost four players to graduation,” coach Peggy McCallister said. “The returning and new players have been, and are working hard to improve all their skills in every aspect of the game.
“The team is preparing both physically and mentally for every match, staying focused through every point.”
To help them compete on the court, working together and talking will be key.
“Communication on the court will also be a key factor,” McCallister said. “All players have a vital role in being the key to the success of the team, and our primary concept for this season is working and playing together as a team.”
Lady Patriots volleyball
Hailey Lawrence 12, Taylor Mattila 12, Kayla Rock 12, Erykah Siegrist 12, Ashleigh Baer 11, Ryelyn Brown 11, Depo, Rosja Depo 11, Kiley Giddings 11, Lindsey Lincoln 11, Leah Shay 11, Meaghan Therrien 11, Abigail Walton 11
Coach: Peggy McCallister
Patriots look to reload with youth
CLINTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley boys varsity football program will see an influx of new talent to go with a mis of experience at key positions for 2017.
“We always want to say that we are reloading for the new season,” said coach Ed McCallister. “The kids have been working hard in practice and we have had a good offseason program.”
Leading the team will be quarterback Dalton McDonald, now in his third season as a starter.
“He brings a lot to the team and as long as we can keep him healthy, I think he can do some special things to help us in games,” McCallister said. “His leadership will be a key this year.”
Also bringing experience to the lineup will be back Matt Pray and back/lineman Chance Lapier.
“Those three are kids that came up with us three years ago and now have developed into the leaders of this team,” McCallister said. “Matty can do some special things with the ball and Chance is a great leader and defender.”
McCallister said he hopes the team will continue to improve throughout the year, remain competitive in games and focus on growing.
“If our line can do what we expect them to do, we should be able to compete,” he said.
See more in the 2017 Section VII Fall Football book, available soon at your local field!