2017 Fall Sports: Beekmantown Eagles

JIll Lobdell
Lady Eagles seek top of gymnastics podium
BEEKMANTOWN | A trio of state level athletes are what Beekmantown hopes can help bridge the gap that has been between they and Peru over the past few season in CVAC gymnastics competition.
“We have many returning gymnasts and athletes that compete year round,” coach Jennifer Buerkett said. “Our team has a lot of depth and youth. Our goal is to actively compete with other teams and keep the competition exciting.”
Buerkett said the team has been working hard throughout the preseason, focusing on skill training and creativity in their routines.
“Our year will be a success if we unite as a team, show support for all athletes, and improve our performances as the season progresses,” she said.
The team will be led by a trio of state representatives from the 2016 season in Lauren Gonyo, Frankie Beaird and Paige Gircoski.
Lady Eagles gymnastics
Francesca Beaird, Olivia Boyette, Jacobi Briscoe, Madisen Cartier-Drown, Lauren Gonyo, Paige Gricoski, Emma Lincoln, Hailey McNamara, Nate Sarnow, Lilly Spiegel, Deirdra Wooster, McKayla Wooster
Lady Eagles spikers look to fill nine-player void
BEEKMANTOWN | 2017 could prove to be a serious test for the dominance that has been Beekmantown varsity volleyball.
The defending Class B champs lost more than a starting lineup, but nine members of their team to graduation after the 2016 season which saw them two points shy of a state appearance.
“This is a brand new Beekmantown team,” said coach Vickie McMillan, who will work this season with Kaylen Reif and Shana Hileman. “We have only three returning seniors after graduating nine seniors the previous year. We have a very young, raw group of coachable athletes ranging from freshmen to seniors. The coaching staff is training all players to be versatile court players, having all 13 athletes able to play each position effectively. This will allow us to develop numerous options to work with when we develop our working rotation.”
However, the Eagles are not changing their goals, as they want to again hoist a sectional title.
“We would like to continue our volleyball tradition here at Beekmantown,” Reif said. “Our goal is to practice each day like a sectional volleyball match. We plan through our competitive practices and games to have a dominate, consistent team to perform in sectionals.”
“Our overall goal is to perfect our basic volleyball skills with little errors,” said Hileman. “Once our basics are perfected, increased court confidence will come. We’ve shifted from being an offensive powerhouse team (like years past) to a more of a defensive team. We plan to develop a solid serve receive rotation that will allow our setters to develop a rhythm to feed out hitters.”
Hileman added skill repetition has been key in preseason practices.
“The athletes have already responded well to our coaching adjustments and we have seen great improvements in preseason,” Reif said. “There is no time wasted in preseason and every minute is used to rep practice.”
“Through our competitive drills we are increasing our fitness levels (speed, agility and vertical jumps), preparing us physically to perform in the fourth or fifth game situations,” McMillan said. “The girls see the importance of being physically stronger than our opponents. Much of our training is also done through the weight room and on court drill conditioning.”
A trio of seniors return for the Eagles in Kaitlyn Bjelko, Hannah Lafountain and Emily Morrissey.
“We are relying heavily on our three seniors for court leadership,” Hileman said. “With so many possibilities in a rotation we do not have key players that truly stand out at this point. Once we find our rotation the league will see who the key players are.”
Lady Eagles volleyball
Kaitlyn Bjelko, Hannah Lafountain, Emily Morrissey, Courtney Macey, Taylor Mason, Kelly Castine, Erin Gregory, Shania Rose, Ireland Sample, Alibra Rodriguez, Lizzie Hynes
Freshman: Jenna Begor, Alyexs Hawks
Coaches: Vickie McMillan and Kaylen Reif
Assistant: Shana Hileman
Strength for boy’s, depth for girl’s in Eagles XC
BEEKMANTOWN | The Beekmantown varsity cross country teams hope to stay near the top of the CVAC and Class B standings as they go through the 2017 season.
“For the boys, the strength is experience as we have five juniors led by Grant Moravec and all have at least two years of varsity experience,” said coach Andy Hastings, who is joined by coach Gary Phillips.
“The girls strength is depth,” Hastings added. “We have 10 girls on our roster with a good balance of veterans and newcomers.”
Hastings said the team will work hard throughout the preseason to stay focused on the goals.
“Both teams would like to improve on last years dual meet record and challenge for the class B Championship,” her said.
Grant Moravec, Cody Gadway and Declan Giltz will be expected to lead the boys squad, while Kara Bouyea, Sierra Wood and Mikayla Hamel will look to do the same for the girls team,
“The main thing is we need to wstay healthy and improve throughout the season,” Hastings said.
Eagles cross country
Cade Berry, Kameron Couture, Cody Gadway, Declan Giltz, Timothy Giltz, Blake Moravec, Grant Moravec, George Saliba
Lady Eagles cross country
Kara Bouyea, Clarissa Chambers, Annabelle Dupre, Trinity Dupre, Kayler Grizzle, Mikayla Hamel, Karoline Seymour, Enya Sullivan, Lauren Winterbottom, Sierra Wood
Coaches; Andy Hastings, Gary Phillips