2017 Fall Sports: Beekmantown Eagles

Lady Eagles seek top of gymnastics podium

BEEKMANTOWN | A trio of state level athletes are what Beekmantown hopes can help bridge the gap that has been between they and Peru over the past few season in CVAC gymnastics competition.

“We have many returning gymnasts and athletes that compete year round,” coach Jennifer Buerkett said. “Our team has a lot of depth and youth. Our goal is to actively compete with other teams and keep the competition exciting.”

Buerkett said the team has been working hard throughout the preseason, focusing on skill training and creativity in their routines.

“Our year will be a success if we unite as a team, show support for all athletes, and improve our performances as the season progresses,” she said.

The team will be led by a trio of state representatives from the 2016 season in Lauren Gonyo, Frankie Beaird and Paige Gircoski.

Francesca Beaird, Olivia Boyette, Jacobi Briscoe, Madisen Cartier-Drown, Lauren Gonyo, Paige Gricoski, Emma Lincoln, Hailey McNamara, Nate Sarnow, Lilly Spiegel, Deirdra Wooster, McKayla Wooster

Lady Eagles spikers look to fill nine-player void

BEEKMANTOWN | 2017 could prove to be a serious test for the dominance that has been Beekmantown varsity volleyball.

The defending Class B champs lost more than a starting lineup, but nine members of their team to graduation after the 2016 season which saw them two points shy of a state appearance.

“This is a brand new Beekmantown team,” said coach Vickie McMillan, who will work this season with Kaylen Reif and Shana Hileman. “We have only three returning seniors after graduating nine seniors the previous year. We have a very young, raw group of coachable athletes ranging from freshmen to seniors. The coaching staff is training all players to be versatile court players, having all 13 athletes able to play each position effectively. This will allow us to develop numerous options to work with when we develop our working rotation.”

However, the Eagles are not changing their goals, as they want to again hoist a sectional title.

“We would like to continue our volleyball tradition here at Beekmantown,” Reif said. “Our goal is to practice each day like a sectional volleyball match. We plan through our competitive practices and games to have a dominate, consistent team to perform in sectionals.”