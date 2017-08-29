2017 Fall Sports: Chazy Eagles

× Expand Keith Lobdell Jill Lobdell

Eagles seek to get state title back

CHAZY | After returning to Middletown in 2016 but falling to state rival Fort Ann, the Chazy boy’s varsity soccer program is ready to get the large, state-shaped trophy back.

“Our goal is always to win the Class D state championship,” said coach Robert McAuliffe. “We have nine returning starters with some key players in Josh McCauley, Hunter Bechard, Connor Morse, Bryan McAfee and Nathan Trombly.”

The Eagles will look to start strong in the Frankie Garrow Memorial Tournament, which they host each year.

“Winning this tournament would be a good start to the season,” McAuliffe said.

The Eagles also bring up a strong core of juniors to join with several players who were part of the varsity squad last season, providing depth for the defending Class D champions.

Eagles soccer

Hunter Bechard 12, Kyle Cahoon 12, Brenden Hosier 12, Bryan McAfee 12, Josh McCauley 12, Ely Moak 12, Connor Morse 12, Nathan Trombly 12, Carson Walfield 12, Rashaad Blake 11, Josiah Bouchard 11, Alex Chapman 11, Justin Collins 11, Tristan Conners 11, McClain Dudyak 11, Aidan Huchro 11, Bruce Juneau 11, Hayden King 11, Preston Laurin 11, Ben Norcross 11, Matt Parent 11, Jordan Ratelle 11, Heath Lucas 10

Coach: Robert McAuliffe

Lady Eagles seek to stay atop Class D

CHAZY | The Chazy girl’s varsity soccer team embodied what was Class D soccer last season.

A slow start, a loss to a Division III team giving Division II teams all lower seeds (in the Eagles’ case, the seventh seed), all leading to “upset” wins over Crown Point and Lake Placid for a chance to face — of all things — the eighth seed in the Class D title game.

Now, for the second year with coach Sam Signor, the team looks to start strong and keep rolling deep into the month of November.

“This season one of our core strengths will stem from our group of veterans,” Signor said. “With several players that have been playing at the varsity level for a number of years, it will be an advantage. This year’s main goal, as every year, is to be competitive and to continue the tradition that Chazy soccer is a force to reckon with.”