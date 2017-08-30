2017 Fall Sports: Crown Point Panthers

Can experience get Panthers to PHS?

CROWN POINT | A team loaded with returning talent and a schedule featuring games against the elite of Class D has the Panther varsity boy’s soccer team poised for big things in 2017.

“We return 12 players from last year’s team,” coach Randy Pertak said. “We have a very solid core of seniors, juniors and sophomores. This team has played together for several years now and we have a lot of key skilled players and role players. They have had success over the last couple of years and hope to continue to build upon that and make a strong run in sectional play.”

Pertak said conditioning has been a key in the preseason, along with learning a new formation of attack and defense.

“With a couple of new additions learning to communicate on both the defensive and the offensive side of the ball is going to be key,” he added.

“Senior Hunter Pertak and junior Zach Spalding will key the attacking third for the Panthers, while Cade DeBrobander and junior Reese Cellotti will work midfield. Juniors Noah Peters and Jacob LaDeau will anchor the defense.

“Senior Jacob Norton is also returning and will be one of the best goalies in the league,” Pertak said,

Panthers soccer

Hunter Pertak 12, Case DeBrobander 12, Jacob Norton 12, Dom Austin 12, Jadan Spaulding 12, Matt Munson 12, Zach Spaulding 11, Noah Peters 11, Reese Cellotti 11, Jacob LaDeau 11, Alex Russell 11, Brenden Waldorf 11, Cameron Harrington 10, Dylan Sours 10, Devin Meachem 9, Noah Spaulding 8

Lady Panthers seek divisional crown

CROWN POINT | The Crown Point varsity girl’s soccer team is ready to make the next step as the look to claim the Division III throne in 2017.

“Our goal for the season is to finally win the Division III championship,” said coach Jayna Anderson. “This I believe is highly likely as long as everyone stays fit and healthy. We have a small roster of 15 so any injuries could be detrimental.”

Anderson said the key for the Panters was a roster which has strengths in all thirds of the pitch.