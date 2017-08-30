2017 Fall Sports: Crown Point Panthers

Can experience get Panthers to PHS?
CROWN POINT | A team loaded with returning talent and a schedule featuring games against the elite of Class D has the Panther varsity boy’s soccer team poised for big things in 2017.
“We return 12 players from last year’s team,” coach Randy Pertak said. “We have a very solid core of seniors, juniors and sophomores. This team has played together for several years now and we have a lot of key skilled players and role players. They have had success over the last couple of years and hope to continue to build upon that and make a strong run in sectional play.”
Pertak said conditioning has been a key in the preseason, along with learning a new formation of attack and defense.
“With a couple of new additions learning to communicate on both the defensive and the offensive side of the ball is going to be key,” he added.
“Senior Hunter Pertak and junior Zach Spalding will key the attacking third for the Panthers, while Cade DeBrobander and junior Reese Cellotti will work midfield. Juniors Noah Peters and Jacob LaDeau will anchor the defense.
“Senior Jacob Norton is also returning and will be one of the best goalies in the league,” Pertak said,
Panthers soccer
Hunter Pertak 12, Case DeBrobander 12, Jacob Norton 12, Dom Austin 12, Jadan Spaulding 12, Matt Munson 12, Zach Spaulding 11, Noah Peters 11, Reese Cellotti 11, Jacob LaDeau 11, Alex Russell 11, Brenden Waldorf 11, Cameron Harrington 10, Dylan Sours 10, Devin Meachem 9, Noah Spaulding 8
Lady Panthers seek divisional crown
CROWN POINT | The Crown Point varsity girl’s soccer team is ready to make the next step as the look to claim the Division III throne in 2017.
“Our goal for the season is to finally win the Division III championship,” said coach Jayna Anderson. “This I believe is highly likely as long as everyone stays fit and healthy. We have a small roster of 15 so any injuries could be detrimental.”
Anderson said the key for the Panters was a roster which has strengths in all thirds of the pitch.
“Hannah Palmer has stepped up to play in goal this year and she is fantastic,” Anderson said. “She is extremely athletic and it will be hard to score on her. She was a 1st team MVAC all star last year.
“Our defense of Christina Simpson, Bailey Noel and Emily Russell have all started and had plenty of game experience in the back field,” Anderson continued. “We also have senior Shayla Trepanier who is new to the team but is not lacking in confidence or ability. Our midfield will be led by returning Juniors Shawna McIntosh and Taylor Noel, senior Mickaela Gunnison and sophomore Mya Pertak.
“Our frontline is a returning force for several years running now,” said Anderson. “We have left wing all star player Kayli Stone, center striker and also an all-star Torrie Vradenburg and right wing stand out and 1st team MVAC player last year Swade Potter. These three work extremely well together. They are fast and agile and crosses will be flying in from both directions.”
While a veteran roster, Anderson said new players will also be key.
“Our newcomers are sophomores Hailey Rukat, who will be helping in the midfield and defense, and Maddison Nadeau who will be our back up goalie and helping in the midfield,” Anderson said. “We also have a standout eighth grader Lauren Kimball who is extremely fast, aggressive and has excellent game awareness. She will be helping in the front and midfield.”
Anderson said her team has been waiting for the new season.
“This is the year we have been building for,” she said. “I am very excited to see what this season brings.”
Lady Panthers soccer
Kayli Stone 12, Shayla Trepanier 12, Chrsitina Simpson 12, Mickaela Gunnison 12, Torrie Vradenburg 12, Bailey Noel 12, Taylor Noel 11, Emily Russell 11, Swade Potter 11, Shawna McIntosh 11, Hannah Palmer 11, Hailey Rukat 10, Mya Pertak 10, Maddison Nadeau 10, Lauren Kimball 8
Coach: Jayna Anderson
Assistant: Amber DuShane