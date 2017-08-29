2017 Fall Sports: Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Griffins

Griffins prep with new coach

ELIZABTHTOWN | The Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport boy’s varsity soccer team will take to the field with new head coach Evan George making his coaching debut in place of former ELCS and Griffin coach Paul Buehler.

“Our core strength this year will be a strong group of returning players,” George said. “So far in preseason the team has really demonstrated a strong work ethic and a desire to put maximum effort out on the filed.

“We want to show improvement throughout the season so that we’re finishing strong and hopefully competing late in the season.”

George said he feels every member of the squad will have to fill in for key moments during the season as the team works on which players will fill which roles.

“Preseason is always about fitness and finding out where the boys feel comfortable on the field,” he said. “It’s also an important time for players to begin stepping into leadership roles in the team and setting the tone for the season ahead.”

As the season progresses, George said the goal for the Griffins remains the same.

“Our year will be a success if we are competing with the best teams in the league at the end of the season.”

Griffins soccer

Michael Dedam, Aiden DeMuro, Ethan Graham, Arlo Halloran, John Hudder, Jeremiah Johnson, Chris Jones, Oden Kohler, Blake Liberi, Trey McLean, Will Napper, Matthew Pribble, Jeremy Rossi, Cody Roy, Keegan Sewall, Carter Smith, Lucas Spilling, Gavin Spilling, Mckenzie Stephens, Hudson Stephens, Dominic Thompson, Peter Vaicuilus

Coach: Evan George

Senior leadership key for Lady Griffins

WESTPORT | The senior members of the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport girl’s varsity soccer team have spent the last three seasons preparing for 2017.

Loaded with seven upperclassmen, the Griffins return several All-Valley athletes in all thirds of the field.

“We will be returning a solid crew of seniors this year,” said coach Aubrey Pulsifer, who is joined on the sidelines by Brad Rascoe. “Hannah Schwoebel and Ellie Storey will provide leadership for our defense while Taylor Gough will provide leadership for offense. Malynda Lodbell returns with four varsity years of experience in goal.”