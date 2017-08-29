2017 Fall Sports: Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Griffins

Griffins prep with new coach
ELIZABTHTOWN | The Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport boy’s varsity soccer team will take to the field with new head coach Evan George making his coaching debut in place of former ELCS and Griffin coach Paul Buehler.
“Our core strength this year will be a strong group of returning players,” George said. “So far in preseason the team has really demonstrated a strong work ethic and a desire to put maximum effort out on the filed.
“We want to show improvement throughout the season so that we’re finishing strong and hopefully competing late in the season.”
George said he feels every member of the squad will have to fill in for key moments during the season as the team works on which players will fill which roles.
“Preseason is always about fitness and finding out where the boys feel comfortable on the field,” he said. “It’s also an important time for players to begin stepping into leadership roles in the team and setting the tone for the season ahead.”
As the season progresses, George said the goal for the Griffins remains the same.
“Our year will be a success if we are competing with the best teams in the league at the end of the season.”
Griffins soccer
Michael Dedam, Aiden DeMuro, Ethan Graham, Arlo Halloran, John Hudder, Jeremiah Johnson, Chris Jones, Oden Kohler, Blake Liberi, Trey McLean, Will Napper, Matthew Pribble, Jeremy Rossi, Cody Roy, Keegan Sewall, Carter Smith, Lucas Spilling, Gavin Spilling, Mckenzie Stephens, Hudson Stephens, Dominic Thompson, Peter Vaicuilus
Coach: Evan George
Taylor Gough
Senior leadership key for Lady Griffins
WESTPORT | The senior members of the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport girl’s varsity soccer team have spent the last three seasons preparing for 2017.
Loaded with seven upperclassmen, the Griffins return several All-Valley athletes in all thirds of the field.
“We will be returning a solid crew of seniors this year,” said coach Aubrey Pulsifer, who is joined on the sidelines by Brad Rascoe. “Hannah Schwoebel and Ellie Storey will provide leadership for our defense while Taylor Gough will provide leadership for offense. Malynda Lodbell returns with four varsity years of experience in goal.”
Along with a strong senior core, the Griffins have a pair of sophomores to go with a talented core of underclassmen with five freshmen and one eighth grader in Rachel Storey.
“Several of the younger players will also be key to the success of the Lady Griffins, including Annette Stephens, Annalise Burdo, Rachel Storey, Brianna Cornwright and LeAnna Costin.”
Pulsifer said the key in preseason will be to develop a team who is ready for a long season and willing to grow throughout.
“The Lady Griffins season will be successful if they play to their potential, consistently improve and continue to never give up,” she said.
Lady Griffins roster
Taylor Gough 12, Kaleigh LaMotte 12, Malynda Lobdell 12, Abby Mero 12, Hannah Schwoebel 12, Lizzie Stephens 12, Ellie Storey 12, Maggie Ploufe 10, Annette Stephens 10, Annalise Burdo 9, Sarah Chandler 9, Brianna Cornwright 9, LeAnna Costin 9, Ella King 9, Rachel Storey 8
Coaches: Aubrey Pulsifer and Brad Rascoe