2017 Fall Sports: Elizabethtown-Lewis/Moriah/Westport Emus

Emus seek to replace stars

MORIAH | Whether the result of graduations or injury, the EKMW cross country program is looking to replace runners who shaved a lot of minutes off the clock in previous years.

“We lost Kenna Harris and Sarah Snyder to graduation and our number one boy’s runner, Luis Medina, has decided to play football this year,” coach Luis Garnica said. “We wish them all well and hope to have enough student athletes to compete and score points in most meets this year.”

Garnica said a key for the season was to get athletes to be more competitive and lower their personal best times.

“We hope to become more competitive while running relaxed and enjoying running with our friends,” he said. “One of the biggest things is ensuring our athletes have the correct positive mindset, teaching them to draw strength form themselves. With such a small team, it is important for us to stay physically and mentally healthy.”

The coach added a lot of things go into making the Emu team work.

“As a small combined team with athletes from Moriah and Westport, we are thankful for the support from our athletic directors, administrations, boards, bus drivers, other coaches in the CVAC and Camp Dudley,” Garnica said.

Emu cross country

Isaac Defelice 12, Kaiden Sears 11, Logan VanBuren 10, Brennan Mazzotte 9, Landon Peters 9, Denali Garnica, Brayden Peters 7

Lady Emus cross country

Kaeli Brack 11, Madeline Cochran 10, Megan Maye 10, Desire Demar 9, Emily Defelice 9, LeAnna Costin 9

Coach: Luis Garnica