2017 Fall Sports: Indian Lake/Long Lake Orange

Lady Orange have numbers

LONG LAKE | The Indian Lake/Long Lake girls varsity soccer team has a wealth of experience as they head into the Division III season in the Northern Soccer League.

Maria Black and Lillian Dechene will lead a team of several returning players, including Karmen Howe, Sydney Benton, Catherine Clark and goalie Ashley Ghostlaw.

“A big focus of this season is restructuring our defense while supporting our strong offense,” said Coach Emily Stephan. “I’m excited to have more players on the team this season and for the girls to work hard together towards a successful season.”

Lady Orange soccer

Sydney Benton 12, Maria Black 12, Catherine Clark 12, Lillian Dechene 12, Hailey Hayes 12, Shauna Arsenault 11, Ashley Ghostlaw 11, Karmen Howe 11, Lauren Johnson 11, Olivia Penrose 11, Shelby Benton 10, Alex Campbell 10, Kristina Oliver 10, Callie Roberts 10, Syana Sandiford 10

Coach: Emily Stephan

Orange seek numbers increase

LONG LAKE | With low numbers entering the 2017 Northern Soccer League season, the Indian Lake/Long Lake boy’s varsity team is hoping to grow as well as improve.

“We cannot give up and with low numbers everyone has to be dedicated,” coach Rob Linhart said. “We are going to try and compete as hard as we can every game and our year will be a success if we get better every day no matter wins.”

Seniors Calvin Seaman and Casey Wells return to the Orange’s roster, along with Bryce Hutchins.

Orange soccer

Cal Stanton, Bryce Hutchins, Casey Wells, Calvin Seaman, Sebastian Starcher, Tyler Wilkerson, Scott Paterko, Ben King

Coach: Rob Linhart