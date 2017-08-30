2017 Fall Sports: Johnsburg Jaguars

Jaguars seek sectional run

NORTH CREEK | The Johnsburg varsity soccer team will have a lot of returning talent as it hits the field in 2017.

“We have nine seniors, five of which have a lot of experience and are very skilled and great leaders,” said coach Randy LaFountain. “With that, we want to compete for division and qualify for the sectionals, which we can do if we stay healthy and the players have a blast.”

While there is a lot of talent in the upper classes, LaFountain said there will be plenty of depth on the team, with up to four freshmen projected as starters.

“We need to get the freshman up to speed which will be key to meeting our goals,” LaFountain said. “My senior leadership is doing a great job so far this preseason pushing the freshman. And just in a weeks time they have improved drastically.”

Returning players include MVAC all stars Seamus Tomb and Nathan Knblom, along with keeper Caleb Buck, midfielder Patrick Riedinger and defender Casey Tomb.

Freshman Anthony Galle, Jaxon Roblee and Gabe Freebern will also be important players, according to LaFountain.

Jaguars soccer

Caleb Buck 12, Liam Connelly 12, Nathan Kinblom 12, Logan McKinney 12, Kraig Millington 12, Patrick Riedinger 12, Casey Tomb 12, Seamus Tomb 12, Todd Millington 12, Noah Pooler 10, Gabe Freebern 9, Anthony Galle 9, Trevor Mosher 9, Jaxon Roblee 9, Clayton Schmale 9

Coach: Randy LaFountain

Lady Jags hope the mixture works

NORTH CREEK | The Johnsburg girl’s soccer program will seek to get back into the mix for a Section VII/Class D crown in their fourth year as a varsity program.

“We have a very athletic group of girls that are willing to work hard,” new head coach Andrew Snide said. “Eight of them are returners from a successful team last year. We are always looking to improve from the previous year but also staying above .500.”

The team will feature the final two members of the original Lady Jaguars soccer team in seniors Megan Bacon and Taylor Dwyer. They will be joined by juniors Khaleah Cleveland and Ryan Riedinger as players Snide feels will have to be successful leaders for his team to follow.