2017 Fall Sports: Lake George Warriors

Warriors seek to dominate again in girls soccer
LAKE GEORGE | The Lake George Girls Soccer team has a remarkable legacy of success, camaraderie and character development, and this season is expected to continue this admirable tradition under a new coach.
Last year’s team was loaded with talent. Former coach Mike McLaughlin, who announced his retirement about a year ago after a cancer diagnosis, declared the 2016 girls soccer team was perhaps the school’s best ever. McLaughlin passed away Aug. 4.
Stephen Kohls, having worked for two years under McLaughlin as his assistant, is now at the helm. Kohls had served as modified soccer coach for three years beforehand.
This week, he said he was determined to continue in McLaughlin’s footsteps, upholding the values and expectations that McLaughlin had espoused.
No less than eight seniors on the team, five of them starters, graduated in June.
Among those lost to graduation were center-forward Lacey Cormie, the school’s all-time top scorer who was named the Adirondack League Player of the Year; Rachel Shambo, the goalie who regularly shut out teams; Nicole Nolan, an exceptional defensive midfielder; and four other standout players — Kira Bieber, Hanna Pognowski, Morgan Zilm and Olivia King. Bieber, Nolin and Shambo were all awarded as league All-Stars. Zilm and King were on the Honorable Mention list.
Without a doubt, the team was talented.
But the players who are returning are also athletic and highly skilled, including those who also achieved All-Star status: Sara Kohls, Kiley Mann, Gabriella Marchello, Nicole Kingsley, Logan Clarke, and Brooke Reynolds.
The strength of the 2017 team is in its stingy defense, Kohls said, noting he has five players returning that were expert in shutting down opponents’ offense.
“For defending players, their ball handling is exceptional,” he said of these five veterans. “They dribble and pass as well as attackers do.”
Noting that he has coached many of the players since they were 7th or 8th graders or younger, Kohl said he has faith that his younger players will meet the challenge of filling the roles of the athletes that graduated.
“The players have high expectations for themselves and the team,” he said.
Kohls said he is coaching his players to dominate play on the field as last year’s team did.
“Our goal is to control the ball as much as possible and to execute in all the right ways,” he said.
The 2017 Lake George High School Varsity Volleyball team includes (front row, left to right): Elaina Bieber, Adrianna Eigo, Rachel Layton, Jasmine Burke, Abby Baertschi, Julia Heunemann, (rear): Jade Baker, Alysia Kane, Tyler Bergnan, Mikayla Duffy and Samantha Henry. (Not pictured): Nikki Hladik.
Photo by Thoom Randall
Warrior volleyball athletes have lofty goals
LAKE GEORGE | Although Lake George Volleyball team’s star athlete — two-time Adirondack League Volleyball MVP Graceann Bennett — has been sidelined by an injury for the season, local sports enthusiasts still expect the 2017 team to be outstanding.
Why? The rest of the players are experienced, talented and resourceful — and they are focused on compensating for the loss of Bennett, who tallied 425 kills and 85 aces in the team’s remarkable 17-2 win-loss record in 2016.
Although Alauna Wright, Emily LaBruzzo and Caitlin Powell graduated in June and Bennett will be watching rather than playing, skilled players will be maintaining the team’s legacy of excellence, which extends back two generations.
Consider the talents of those returning: Alysia Kane — the best player in the league for 2016 in blocking, and near the top in hits, kills and aces; Abbie Baertschi — the 2016 league leader in aces and assists, and near the top in blocks; Adrianna Eigo — among the league leaders in aces and digs; Rachel Layton — among the top in kills; and Julia Heunemann, a star in blocking. Eigo, Baertschi and Layton all were chosen for the league’s 2016 All-Star team.
Second-year Lake George varsity volleyball coach Brittany Jones said her team — which last year tied for the Adirondack League championship — is ready to meet the challenges that the 2017 season presents.
“We’re a young team with a lot of talent — everybody is versatile and play a lot of positions,” she said. She said that since her players are high-achieving and have a strong work ethic, they are likely to continue building their skills and raise their expectations as they accomplish one objective after another.
“Our players are hardworking group with high goals — and they support each other,” she said.