2017 Fall Sports: Lake George Warriors

Warriors seek to dominate again in girls soccer

LAKE GEORGE | The Lake George Girls Soccer team has a remarkable legacy of success, camaraderie and character development, and this season is expected to continue this admirable tradition under a new coach.

Last year’s team was loaded with talent. Former coach Mike McLaughlin, who announced his retirement about a year ago after a cancer diagnosis, declared the 2016 girls soccer team was perhaps the school’s best ever. McLaughlin passed away Aug. 4.

Stephen Kohls, having worked for two years under McLaughlin as his assistant, is now at the helm. Kohls had served as modified soccer coach for three years beforehand.

This week, he said he was determined to continue in McLaughlin’s footsteps, upholding the values and expectations that McLaughlin had espoused.

No less than eight seniors on the team, five of them starters, graduated in June.

Among those lost to graduation were center-forward Lacey Cormie, the school’s all-time top scorer who was named the Adirondack League Player of the Year; Rachel Shambo, the goalie who regularly shut out teams; Nicole Nolan, an exceptional defensive midfielder; and four other standout players — Kira Bieber, Hanna Pognowski, Morgan Zilm and Olivia King. Bieber, Nolin and Shambo were all awarded as league All-Stars. Zilm and King were on the Honorable Mention list.

Without a doubt, the team was talented.

But the players who are returning are also athletic and highly skilled, including those who also achieved All-Star status: Sara Kohls, Kiley Mann, Gabriella Marchello, Nicole Kingsley, Logan Clarke, and Brooke Reynolds.

The strength of the 2017 team is in its stingy defense, Kohls said, noting he has five players returning that were expert in shutting down opponents’ offense.

“For defending players, their ball handling is exceptional,” he said of these five veterans. “They dribble and pass as well as attackers do.”

Noting that he has coached many of the players since they were 7th or 8th graders or younger, Kohl said he has faith that his younger players will meet the challenge of filling the roles of the athletes that graduated.

“The players have high expectations for themselves and the team,” he said.