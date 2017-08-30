2017 Fall Sports: Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne WarEagles

The 2017 Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne High School Football team includes (front row, left to right): Jimmy Kelleher, Shamus Fraser, Nick Battersea-Stevens, Addison Kelly, Clay Moody, Richie Hansen, Ryan Brooks, Andrew Lembo, Austin O’Neil, (row 2): Cameron Duers, Michael Johnson, A.C. Gambino, Logan Duers, Shane Clarke, Neil Galvin, Tanner DeMarsh, Robert Bulman, (row 3): Mike Fuss, Andrew Warner, Colin McCabe, Cole Clarke, Hunter Weiss, Tico Cardenas, Dylan McGrath, (rear): Colby Hoolihan, Matt Burrows, Chris Becker, Ashton Osborne, Brighton Daniger, Donny Harder, Connor Johnson, (row 5): Sean Butkowski, Carter Vidnansky, Isaiah Burnett and Kevin Mason. (Not pictured): Scottie Austin, Mike Sutliff and Christian Zyneike.
Photo by Thom Randall
Prospects bright for WarEagle football
LAKE GEORGE | Struggling in recent years due to falling enrollment, WarEagle football is likely to have a resurgence this year, considering the lineup of gritty athletes the team features for 2017.
Ten talented, experienced seniors are at the top of the deep roster for the Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne Football team, an attribute the team has not been blessed with for a long time. They are backed up with a strong contingent of Juniors who also have proven themselves on the field.
The squad has 39 players, a large number considering that the WarEagles also field a soccer team which has for many years enjoyed unparalleled success.
WarEagles Football Coach Jeff Bennett, who played Division I football for Syracuse years ago, predicted a breakout year.
“We definitely have the strongest team in a long time,” he said. “We definitely should be very competitive.”
Two quarterbacks — Addison Kelly and Michael Johnson — will both be calling plays, keeping opponents guessing their next moves.
They’ll be protected by a solid line, anchored by seniors Matt Burrows and Mike Sutliff, sophomore Toby Hoolihan, plus a beefy 315-pound junior from Hadley-Luzerne, Dylan McGrath.
The WarEagles are also fortunate to have four athletic running backs — Seniors Clay Moody and Austin O’Neil, the latter a transfer from Saratoga; plus Logan Duers, a Texan who moved to the area; as well as Colin McCabe, a local athlete who’s showing promise.
“They’re all tough tailbacks,” Bennett said, predicting they will be successful in ground-gaining, continuing the 40-year legacy of Lake George football teams.
“We’re fast and strong — We should have a really tough defense and a really good running game, Bennett said, adding that the team is devoting a lot of hours and energy to improve day-by-day.
“We’re working on our passing and our play action,” he said, noting his athletes have are optimism about 2017 and a lot of confidence in what they can achieve.
“Our players are practicing hard, and they believe they’re pretty good,” Bennett said. “We’re a really solid team, and we’re excited about the season.”
The 2017 Lake George Varsity Boys Soccer team includes (front, row, left to right): Cole Varney, Paul Lindsay, Alex Leonelli, Alex Jones, Jacob Helms, Colin Leonelli, Matt Defayette, Brandon Bondy, (row 2): Jon Marchello, Taylor Ortiz, Dan Sause, Quinn Cardone, Reuben Ellsworth, Tarik Eldib, Coach Brian Farenell, Austin Smith, (rear): Kagan Helms, Mason Flatley, Nick Hoffis, Dan Pushor, Vivek Joshi, Justin Blanco, Ethan Knauf and Coach Blake White.
Photo by Thom Randall
Younger athletes moving up for WarEagle soccer
LAKE GEORGE | For decades, WarEagles Boys Soccer coach Blake White has been cautious when assessing an upcoming season’s prospects after he’s lost a lot of seniors to graduation.
But months afterwards in these years, his players have proven their mettle, winning a slew of games and dispelling any doubts.
This year, after the WarEagles graduated 13 seniors, this record of surprise seasons has apparently sunk in with White — he’s not using the often-heard phrase, “It’s a rebuilding year.”
“The good thing about 2017 is we have a lot of young guys,” White said with a grin.
But those graduating included six Adirondack League All-Stars: Kalab Helms, Anthony Cardenas, Zeke Reynolds, Ian Devlin, Luke VanderMinden and Eli Gowen. The 2016 team, one of the best in decades, scored a total of 112 goals — far surpassing a school record — 90 of them by the players now gone.
The favorable news for 2017? Most all the players executing the 2016 defense — Kagan Helms, Nick Hoffis, Jacob Helms, Phillip Shambo — are back this year.
“Now, we have to figure out a way to score some goals this year,” Coach White said, still smiling.
Surely one of those will be Alex Jones, who is playmaker for the 2015-16 Warrior basketball team that was a State Champion finalist. A captain of the WarEagles 2016 team, he was named to the Adirondack League All-Star 2nd team.
“As a center midfielder, Alex controls the pace of the game like he does in basketball, he gets the ball where it needs to be — and he can score,” White said. “He’s the real deal, I tell you.”
Rebuffing opponents’ shots this year as goalie will be Mason Flatley, a junior. Flatley was a soccer team member for years, but took a one-year shift in 2016 to run cross-country for Lake George.
“Mason might need to knock a little rust off, but he’s got a strong record,” White said.
Also on the team is the dual threat of juniors Alex and Colin Leonelli, twins — who both have skill and stamina, White said.
“Alex and Colin are both playing really strong,” he said. “They’re tenacious, hard-nosed players that can run forever — they are going to give us a little more grit than we’re used to — and they can play anywhere.”
White said he has high expectations for the 2017 team, as there are a lot of young athletes that have been well-schooled in the modified and JV soccer programs.
“All our players are working hard, and we have younger guys coming up from JV who are looking pretty good at this point,” White said. “So I’m hopeful for the season.”