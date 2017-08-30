2017 Fall Sports: Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne WarEagles

× The 2017 Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne High School Football team includes (front row, left to right): Jimmy Kelleher, Shamus Fraser, Nick Battersea-Stevens, Addison Kelly, Clay Moody, Richie Hansen, Ryan Brooks, Andrew Lembo, Austin O’Neil, (row 2): Cameron Duers, Michael Johnson, A.C. Gambino, Logan Duers, Shane Clarke, Neil Galvin, Tanner DeMarsh, Robert Bulman, (row 3): Mike Fuss, Andrew Warner, Colin McCabe, Cole Clarke, Hunter Weiss, Tico Cardenas, Dylan McGrath, (rear): Colby Hoolihan, Matt Burrows, Chris Becker, Ashton Osborne, Brighton Daniger, Donny Harder, Connor Johnson, (row 5): Sean Butkowski, Carter Vidnansky, Isaiah Burnett and Kevin Mason. (Not pictured): Scottie Austin, Mike Sutliff and Christian Zyneike. Photo by Thom Randall

Prospects bright for WarEagle football

LAKE GEORGE | Struggling in recent years due to falling enrollment, WarEagle football is likely to have a resurgence this year, considering the lineup of gritty athletes the team features for 2017.

Ten talented, experienced seniors are at the top of the deep roster for the Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne Football team, an attribute the team has not been blessed with for a long time. They are backed up with a strong contingent of Juniors who also have proven themselves on the field.

The squad has 39 players, a large number considering that the WarEagles also field a soccer team which has for many years enjoyed unparalleled success.

WarEagles Football Coach Jeff Bennett, who played Division I football for Syracuse years ago, predicted a breakout year.

“We definitely have the strongest team in a long time,” he said. “We definitely should be very competitive.”

Two quarterbacks — Addison Kelly and Michael Johnson — will both be calling plays, keeping opponents guessing their next moves.

They’ll be protected by a solid line, anchored by seniors Matt Burrows and Mike Sutliff, sophomore Toby Hoolihan, plus a beefy 315-pound junior from Hadley-Luzerne, Dylan McGrath.

The WarEagles are also fortunate to have four athletic running backs — Seniors Clay Moody and Austin O’Neil, the latter a transfer from Saratoga; plus Logan Duers, a Texan who moved to the area; as well as Colin McCabe, a local athlete who’s showing promise.

“They’re all tough tailbacks,” Bennett said, predicting they will be successful in ground-gaining, continuing the 40-year legacy of Lake George football teams.

“We’re fast and strong — We should have a really tough defense and a really good running game, Bennett said, adding that the team is devoting a lot of hours and energy to improve day-by-day.

“We’re working on our passing and our play action,” he said, noting his athletes have are optimism about 2017 and a lot of confidence in what they can achieve.

“Our players are practicing hard, and they believe they’re pretty good,” Bennett said. “We’re a really solid team, and we’re excited about the season.”

× The 2017 Lake George Varsity Boys Soccer team includes (front, row, left to right): Cole Varney, Paul Lindsay, Alex Leonelli, Alex Jones, Jacob Helms, Colin Leonelli, Matt Defayette, Brandon Bondy, (row 2): Jon Marchello, Taylor Ortiz, Dan Sause, Quinn Cardone, Reuben Ellsworth, Tarik Eldib, Coach Brian Farenell, Austin Smith, (rear): Kagan Helms, Mason Flatley, Nick Hoffis, Dan Pushor, Vivek Joshi, Justin Blanco, Ethan Knauf and Coach Blake White. Photo by Thom Randall

Younger athletes moving up for WarEagle soccer