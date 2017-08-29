2017 Fall Sports: Lake Placid Blue Bombers

Blue Bombers look to stay in state picture
LAKE PLACID | Having brought home trophies from the past two NYSPHSAA Class D cross country meets, the Lake Placid boy’s varsity team would like to bring back the big one in 2017 after settling for second last season.
The 2015 Class D state champions are looking to get back atop the podium, and will have a mix of returning runners and newcomers working to get there.
“We have depth of the team,” coach Mel Frazer said. “I know who will be in my top five — however, the remaining two spots to race on the varsity team will be fought for all season by four strong runners.”
Frazer said she will rely on a pair of returning runners who both have two years of state experience for leadership.
“The team is led by the motivation of veterans Scotty Schulz and James Flanigan, who are dedicated to defending their sectional title and continuing to be a force at the state championships,” Frazer said.
Jesse Izzo and Kai Frantz will also be key in the race for the state title, where Frazer said she hopes the team will place in the top five as well as reclaiming their Section VII/Class D title.
“Our year will be a success if we work out hardest to reach our goals,” Frazer added.
LADY BOMBERS SEEK TITLE
While the boy’s program has been atop the sectional and state rankings, the Lady Blue Bombers have also been mounting an assault to earn their position atop the standings.
“With the experience of my returning runners, and the speed and motivation of my new runners, the girls will continue to be a strong team in Section VII,” Frazer said. “They are great friends, which shows in their positive ability to push each other at practices to work hard, and gain endurance and speed.
“Their hard work will pay off.”
Frazer hopes the team will be able to qualify four or five into the state meet, as they will face stiff competition from within their own section from the strong Seton Catholic squad.
“We want to continue to run personal records throughout the season, have a winning record, qualify 4-5 girls for the NYSPHSAA meet,” Frazer said. “We want continued motivation during building and endurance weeks of practice.”
The Lady Blue Bombers will be led by their youth, as top runner Marli Damp enters her freshman season. Other key runners will be eighth grader Annie Rose-McCandish, sophomore Anya Morgan and junior Sarah Rose-McCandlish.
Lady Blue Bombers
Alex Hartnett 12, Sarah Rose-McCandlish 11, Lily Flanigan 11, Anya Morgan 10, Marli Damp 9, Annie Rose-McCandlish 8
Coach: Mel Frazer
Blue Bombers
Scotty Schulz 12, Tim Kelleher 12, Jesse Izzo 11, James Flanigan 10, Gunnar Anthony 10, Kai Frantz 10, Michael Skutt 10, Evan Brenner 9, Warren Clark 9, Zach Gavin 9, Van Ledger 9, Max Flanigan 8
Coach: Mel Frazer
Lady Blue Bombers seek Division II title
LAKE PLACID | While graduation took a toll on the Lake Placid varsity girl’s soccer program heading into 2017, a solid core of players will return to work with a crop of talented newcomers.
“The Bombers look to be very competitive this year and Division II,” said coach Brenden Gotham, who will coach this season as head coach Heather Brewer is expecting a child in the fall. “We have a mix of young talent and veterans returning. MacKenzie Kondrat and Lindsey Rath will anchor the midfield and Freshman Lydia Bullock and Sophomore Bea Hollander will look to have a big impact upfront. The defense will be anchored by Senior Camile Craig and freshmen Riley Preston.”
As the season progresses, Gotham believes the team can make the steps needed to contend.
“The Bombers will look to improve on last season and challenge for a class D title,” he said.
Lady Blue Bombers
Sophia Adragna 11, Trinity Baillargeon 11, Eliza Barney 10, Shannon Bentley 11, Morin Bissonette 12, Lydia Bullock 9, Jasmine Cooley 9, Camille Craig 12, Jenn Godin 12, Alyssa Hoffman 10, Bea Hollander 10, Shelby Jewtraw 12, Sam Jubin 10, Mackenzie Kondrat 11, Ali Magurk 10, Lea O’Brien 9, Brook Paries 10, Elise Pierson 10, Rylee Preston 9, Lindsey Rath 11, Carsyn Rissberger 10, Ashley Strack 12, Natalie Tavares 9, Makeda Thompson 11, Megan Byrne 11
Coach: Brenden Gotham
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Lake Placid volleyball player Graci Daby.
Depth for champs
LAKE PLACID | The Lady Blue Bombers volleyball program is ready to defend their Class D title in 2017 with a wealth of experience returning.
“With five returning players Lake Placid is looking to be very competitive in the CVAC,” coach Donna Moody said. “We finished on a strong note last season and are looking forward to starting where we left off last year.”
With four new additions on the Blue Bomber roster, Moody said the team has come together well and is working on improving their game as they enter the season.
“The team has been working hard and we look to improve everyday,” she said. “The team is a very cohesive unit and supportive of one another. We are looking forward to the start of the season.”
Blue Bombers volleyball
Graci Daby 12, Laurel Miller 12, Frankie Hathaway 12, Kaleigh McKillip 12, Olivia Sawyer 12, Jasmine Zhang 12, Barrett Smith 11, Rose Burns 11, Sara McKillip 10
Coach: Donna Moody