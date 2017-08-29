2017 Fall Sports: Lake Placid Blue Bombers

Blue Bombers look to stay in state picture

LAKE PLACID | Having brought home trophies from the past two NYSPHSAA Class D cross country meets, the Lake Placid boy’s varsity team would like to bring back the big one in 2017 after settling for second last season.

The 2015 Class D state champions are looking to get back atop the podium, and will have a mix of returning runners and newcomers working to get there.

“We have depth of the team,” coach Mel Frazer said. “I know who will be in my top five — however, the remaining two spots to race on the varsity team will be fought for all season by four strong runners.”

Frazer said she will rely on a pair of returning runners who both have two years of state experience for leadership.

“The team is led by the motivation of veterans Scotty Schulz and James Flanigan, who are dedicated to defending their sectional title and continuing to be a force at the state championships,” Frazer said.

Jesse Izzo and Kai Frantz will also be key in the race for the state title, where Frazer said she hopes the team will place in the top five as well as reclaiming their Section VII/Class D title.

“Our year will be a success if we work out hardest to reach our goals,” Frazer added.

LADY BOMBERS SEEK TITLE

While the boy’s program has been atop the sectional and state rankings, the Lady Blue Bombers have also been mounting an assault to earn their position atop the standings.

“With the experience of my returning runners, and the speed and motivation of my new runners, the girls will continue to be a strong team in Section VII,” Frazer said. “They are great friends, which shows in their positive ability to push each other at practices to work hard, and gain endurance and speed.

“Their hard work will pay off.”

Frazer hopes the team will be able to qualify four or five into the state meet, as they will face stiff competition from within their own section from the strong Seton Catholic squad.