2017 Fall Sports: Minerva/Newcomb Mountaineers

Mountaineers seek improvement

NEWCOMB | The Minerva/Newcomb varsity girl’s soccer team will look to work their way through the 2017 season in Division III of the Northern Soccer League in search of a sectional appearance.

“Our year will be a success if we learn something from every game, improve in every game, leave it all on the field every game,” coach Candice Husson said. “This year our goalie Grace Armstrong will continue to be our strength in the defensive end. While returning senior Rebecca Drapper combined with freshman Kate Wimberly and Katie O’Donnell will lead the efforts in the front half of the field. We have a young team and several exchange students to round out our roster”

Husson said the team goal is to be at .500 for the season in order to qualify for the Class D tournament.

“We have spent much of preseason working on cohesiveness on and off the field, working as one unit, reading our teammates, and making decisions in advance,” she said. “Armstrong, Rebecca Drapper, Kate Wimberly, Katie O’Donnell amd Alyssa Comeau will help us as key players.”