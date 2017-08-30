2017 Fall Sports: North Warren Cougars

FH banking on heart CHESTERTOWN | North Warren field hockey coach Lynn Lewis said the 2017 field hockey team comes back with a strong core of experienced players with a lot of talent and heart. “Every player on the team brings something different and unique to our team. They are all very unselfish, work together and are a very close knit group,” Lewis said. While Lewis is happy to have a lot of returning players, she said the coaching staff is trying to find replacements for three key positions vacated by players who graduated. She said the Lady Cougars lost a “very versatile and overall field general” in center-mid Hannah Kenney; defender Sarah Stewart, who she described as having quick speed and who stabilized the defense; and goalkeeper Samantha Rogers, who she said made some amazing saves for the Lady Cougars, last year. “Chelsea Yarosh is very capable after seeing some time in goal last season and will take on the new goal keepers position,” Lewis said. Lewis said the team has a strong gr​​oup of juniors, which will be led​​ by​ fourth year starter Sydney Gagnon. She said Gagnon is a very quick forwar​d with great stick sills who will be the spark for the Cougars offense. Gagnon will be joined by Eliza Brown, Lauren Monroe,and Alyssa Kramar on the front line. ​Defensively, Lewis said, the Lady Cougars will rely on the strong play of Mattelyn Beadnell, and Paige Campbell to anchor the defense followed closely by Olivia Viele and Jaclyn Urtz. Lewis said, as always, the Adirondack Waseran League is very competitive. She said after losing several games by one goal last season, the team’s focus will be on finishing games and scoring. Lewis said North Warren has not had a JV team in several years due to low enrollment, so team numbers are always a key factor for the roster and the season. However, she feels her players are very dedicated and committed to the sport, which enables North Warren to be competitive year after year. First year coach rebuilding Cougar soccer CHESTERTOWN | First year soccer coach Christopher Nelson is looking to rebuild after losing all but a handful of players from last year’s Section 2 finalist team.

“Being a new coach to the district makes it difficult to tell how the team will look coming into the new season,” Nelson said. “I know we are only returning a handful of players from last year’s Section 2 finalist team, so labeling us as rebuilding could be pretty accurate.” Nelson said notable seniors who graduated include: Kyle Monroe, James Hayes, Will David, Lane Feldeisen, Jack Williamson, Nick Hitchcock, and Dan Caunter, who will be playing college soccer at Wells College. At the same time, Nelson believes with the athletes North Warren has coming up through the ranks, the Cougars can be very competitive with the rest of the league. Nelson said the team would be counting on key returning players; such as three-year starter Andrew Piper, midfielder Joe Phelps, and goalkeeper Steve Monroe. “We will be a young team, which may be a challenge but we have the potential to have success this season,” he said. Nelson said the few returning varsity soccer players he has will have to step up and become team leaders. He said his hope for the season is that the Cougars play sound defensive soccer, always give 110 percent effort, and have a positive attitude all year. NW to field a group of seasoned golfers Gifford optimistic in first year as head coach CHESTERTOWN | First year varsity golf coach Josh Gifford said he is bringing an experienced team of golfers into the 2017 season. “North Warren golf is returning a lot of seasoned golfers, especially sectional qualifier Riley May who will be the number one golfer and leader on the team,” Gifford said. Gifford said the team also includes newcomers Dylan Baker and Wyatt Gereau, who he said should round out a talented squad this year. “This year we are looking to be competitive while enjoying ourselves,” Gifford said. Gifford said he expects Owen Librett, Nathan Hopper, Ethan Gould, Mario Willette, and Brett Lail will all look to improve there scores from last year. Gifford will be assisted by athletic director Jeremy Whipple. Despite loss of seniors, Cougar cross-country looks to compete CHESTERTOWN | Between the boys and girls combined North Warren-Johnsburg cross country teams, seven members were lost to graduation, but varsity head coach Judy Benway believes when the starting gun sounds the Cougars will be compatitive.