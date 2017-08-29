2017 Fall Sports: Northeastern Clinton Cougars

Experience to lead Lady Cougars

CHAMPLAIN | The Northeastern Clinton girl’s varsity soccer team will bring a lot of experience back to the field in 2017.

“We have eight returning starters that saw numerous minutes last year, so we should have some game experience and a understanding of what we are trying to do to be successful,” said coach Tim Suprenant. “We are working hard to be competitive in every game and build for the post season. Last year we were able to beat every team and the girls set that as a goal this year also.”

Suprenant said even with a wealth of experience, the team is working newcomers into the rotation to keep depth in the roster.

“Some girls will have to play new positions or have a different role on the team,” he said. “Our year will be a success if we continue to work hard and play together as a team.”

Suprenant said there will be a number of players who will need to be a key part of the team this season, including Elizabeth Roberts, Katelyn Southwich, Kya McComb, Gabby Dumas and Marlie Sample.

“To name a few,” Suprenant added.

Lady Cougars soccer

Katerina Emerick 12, Kya McComb 10, Katelyn Southwick 12, Gabby Dumas 10, Natalie Rowe 12, Elizabeth Roberts 12, Hannah Gordon 12, Arleigh Lafountain 12, Brinley Lafountain 10, Marlie Sample 9, Brianna Garrand 12, Rylee Pinsonneault 12, Aislyn McDonough 12, Emily Royea 12, Paige Letourneau 11, Karissa Guay 11, Caitlyn Houghton 11, Olivia Gonyo 11, Emily Boire 11, Abrielle Racine 9

Coaches: Tim Surprenant, Tim Matott, McKenna Hunter

Cougars enter new era

CHAMPLAIN | For the first time in 26 years, Dale Hawksby will not be leading the Northeastern Clinton boy’s soccer team onto the field.

In 2017, that honor goes to Nicholas Trombley, who plans to keep the Cougars at the top of the Division I rankings and in the hunt for a Class B title.

“We have a great group of athletes that will be working on possession and playing as a team,” Trombley said. “By the end of the year, we hope to have remained competitive in every game throughout the season and have set a goal of competing in the sectional finals.”