2017 Fall Sports: Northeastern Clinton Cougars

Experience to lead Lady Cougars
CHAMPLAIN | The Northeastern Clinton girl’s varsity soccer team will bring a lot of experience back to the field in 2017.
“We have eight returning starters that saw numerous minutes last year, so we should have some game experience and a understanding of what we are trying to do to be successful,” said coach Tim Suprenant. “We are working hard to be competitive in every game and build for the post season. Last year we were able to beat every team and the girls set that as a goal this year also.”
Suprenant said even with a wealth of experience, the team is working newcomers into the rotation to keep depth in the roster.
“Some girls will have to play new positions or have a different role on the team,” he said. “Our year will be a success if we continue to work hard and play together as a team.”
Suprenant said there will be a number of players who will need to be a key part of the team this season, including Elizabeth Roberts, Katelyn Southwich, Kya McComb, Gabby Dumas and Marlie Sample.
“To name a few,” Suprenant added.
Lady Cougars soccer
Katerina Emerick 12, Kya McComb 10, Katelyn Southwick 12, Gabby Dumas 10, Natalie Rowe 12, Elizabeth Roberts 12, Hannah Gordon 12, Arleigh Lafountain 12, Brinley Lafountain 10, Marlie Sample 9, Brianna Garrand 12, Rylee Pinsonneault 12, Aislyn McDonough 12, Emily Royea 12, Paige Letourneau 11, Karissa Guay 11, Caitlyn Houghton 11, Olivia Gonyo 11, Emily Boire 11, Abrielle Racine 9
Coaches: Tim Surprenant, Tim Matott, McKenna Hunter
Cougars enter new era
CHAMPLAIN | For the first time in 26 years, Dale Hawksby will not be leading the Northeastern Clinton boy’s soccer team onto the field.
In 2017, that honor goes to Nicholas Trombley, who plans to keep the Cougars at the top of the Division I rankings and in the hunt for a Class B title.
“We have a great group of athletes that will be working on possession and playing as a team,” Trombley said. “By the end of the year, we hope to have remained competitive in every game throughout the season and have set a goal of competing in the sectional finals.”
So far, Trombley said the preseason keys have been working hard on team building, moving to open space, and efficient passing.
“Our year will be a success if we improve throughout the season and are in every game,” he said.
Brady LaFountain, Rylee Hollister and Ian Gordon will be a key trio of the Cougars this season.
Cougars soccer
Luke MacDougal, Brayden LaValley, Nick Ladue, Thomas Kimbler, Ian Gordon, Justin Pennington, Kobe LaRoche, Michael Kopp, Michael Pennington, Patrick Polniaszek, Tristen Wallace, Landon Coulombe, Chase Ross, Ian O’Donnell, Lucas Bedard, Evan Wagar, Rylee Hollister, Kyle Vassar, Brady LaFountain
Coach: Nicholas Trombley
Lady Cougs seek Class C repeat
CHAMPLAIN | Last season, the Northeastern Clinton girl’s volleyball team made a regional run in capturing the Class C title in Section VII.
This season, the team hopes to repeat.
“We are going to have depth on our team with two good players at each position,” coach Brent Banker said. “We are working on practicing and playing volleyball at the highest level possible they can.”
While the team is comprised of upperclassmen, their is little varsity experience returning to the roster. Getting everyone together on the same page is a key aspect to the preseason.
“We plan on using the preseason to learn skills and team tactics that will help us during the season,” Banker said. “We must have many of our younger players adjust quickly to the varsity level of play.”
Cougars volleyball
Tabitha Parent 12, Nathalie Jubert 12, Gina Bogdasarov 12, Ashley Monette 11, Katera Poupore 11, Leona Turner 11, Sabrina Phair 11, Grace Dumas 11, Olivia Kulevich 11, Sydney Hunter 11, Hannah Hemingway 11, Samantha Disco 11,
Coach: Brent Banker
Numbers on the rise for Cougars
CHAMPLAIN | While the Northeastern Clinton varsity boy’s cross country team has seen an increase in numbers, the Lady Cougars are still seeking members.
“We have a larger group of boys running this year, including some new members from several grades,” said coach Darcy Castine, “For the girls, Recruiting more runners as are numbers are very low.”
Castine said conditioning will be a key part of the preseason, getting the runners into better shape and working on cutting seconds off the clock as the season comes around.
“We focus on personal goals and to improve our team record from previous year. Also, to have fun running and getting in shape,” she said. “All players are key to our team. With only a week of practice, there will be some who step up.”
Key runners will include Gavin Martin, Ben Collins, Rolland Guay, Braydon Racine, Mason Supernaw, Liam Hilferty, Alex Gomez and Gabe Durant.
“Our year will be a success if we run as a team, have fun running, and have few injuries,” Castine said.